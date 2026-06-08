Minister Calleary visits Waterford for official openings and sod turnings

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, today (Monday, 8 June 2026) visited Co. Waterford to officiate at a series of openings and sod turnings for projects aimed at strengthening communities and supporting regeneration across the county. The visit began at Cappoquin where Minister Calleary officially opened the Cappoquin Railway Bridge Loop Walk which received investment from the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS). This walk will benefit locals and visitors enhancing business and tourism in the area. Staying in Cappoquin, Minister Calleary next visited two sites included in the Cappoquin Town Regeneration and Renewal Project, a strategic and innovative response to combating dereliction and breathing new life into the town. Supported with €7.2 million through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), the project includes the renovation of a series of former vacant and derelict buildings in the town centre, including the former Moore’s Hotel, for residential accommodation and commercial space. Speaking in Cappoquin, Minister Calleary said:

Travelling to Lismore, Minister Calleary officially opened a new glamping pod facility, delivered through funding provided under the Community Recognition Fund (CRF) and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme (TVRS). Funding of over €121,000 was provided to Waterford City and County Council under CRF to develop this new facility while €200,000 had been provided under TVRS to facilitate the acquisition of the former Bank of Ireland building where this is located. Opening the glamping pods, Minister Calleary said:

Next, the Minister travelled to An Rinn where he cut the ribbon at Cóbh Heilbhic and made a visit to Coláiste na Rinne. ORIS funding of €30,000 was used to update the changing rooms on the beach to increase accessibility to, and use of, the beach for swimmers, snorkellers and scuba divers, both from the local area and tourists visiting the area. Also at An Rinn, Minister Calleary turned the sod at Páirc Uí Shíotcháin, where TVRS funding of €283,386 will deliver a dedicated green space for the community with a resurfaced car park, lighting, bike stands, picnic areas and a coffee dock stand. The Minister also visited Lemybrien, for the official opening of a public realm project in Lemybrien Village Centre, and Kilrossanty to open upgrades to Mahon Bridge Trailhead that will facilitate access to Crough Wood and the Comeragh Mountains. Minister Calleary then travelled to Portlaw where he opened three new walking trails at Tower Hill Woods. As part of his visit to Waterford, the Minister also officially opened the KOKORO Visitor and Cultural Centre in the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore, which was approved for LEADER funding of almost €160,000 and also receives funding under the Community Services Programme. The event was also attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Ireland, H.E. Miyagawa Manabu. Minister Calleary said:

Travelling to the outskirts of Waterford City, the Minister opened the Brill Family Resource Centre (BFRC). Under the Community Centre Investment Fund, Brill Family Resource Centre received funding towards construction works and the establishment of new bakery and cookery school. The Cookery school will have 12 cooking stations and support local families, individuals, disability services and homeless services leading to healthier families and communities while supporting people to build practical cooking skills and independence. Next, Minister Calleary visited Carrickphierish Recreation Park, where €450,000 from the Community Recognition Fund (CRF) is being used to design and construct a playground, exercise area, multi-use games area, the planting of trees and shrubs and works on paths and lighting. Finally, Minister Calleary visited the Waterford Greenway where he opened a Biodiversity hotspot and pocket recreation area connecting SETU West Campus to the Greenway. Speaking at the Greenway, Minister Calleary said:

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) is a major capital investment programme which seeks to support large-scale, ambitious projects which can achieve sustainable economic and social development in rural areas, directly supporting the objectives of Our Rural Future and the Town Centre First policy. Since the RRDF was established in 2018, funding of over €613 million has been approved for 271 projects nationwide, including almost €18 million for 7 projects across Co. Waterford. ORIS The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure. It also provides support for the necessary repair, maintenance, enhancement or promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in rural areas across Ireland. Since 2020, funding in excess of €4.8 million has been awarded to Co Waterford for 53 Projects. The Community Recognition Fund The Community Recognition Fund (CRF) was introduced in 2023 to recognise the huge efforts made by communities in welcoming and supporting people coming to Ireland. €100 million was allocated to support cities, towns, and villages across the country. Under the 2023 iteration of the scheme, Waterford City and County Council were allocated over €1.4 million towards 13 projects. Under the 2024 iteration of the scheme, Waterford City and County Council were again allocated over €1.4 million towards a further 15 projects. Community Centre Investment Fund The Community Centre Investment Fund is there to provide that unity and that resilience by supporting communities to enhance and refurbish their community facilities, to act as a go to place for meetings, for social events and for the wider community to engage in a range of social, sporting and community services. Since its establishment, Co. Waterford has been allocated over €2.5 million under the Community Centre Investment Fund. Town and Village Renewal Scheme The Town and Village Renewal Scheme (TVRS) is one of several measures designed to rejuvenate Ireland's towns and villages. The programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040 as part of “Our Rural Future – Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025”. Since 2016, over €210 million has been allocated to support the delivery of over 1,900 projects nationwide. Of this, Waterford City and County Council has been allocated over €7.7 million in TVRS funding for 78 projects.

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