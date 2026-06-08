Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Provides Soccer Fans with Education on Responsible Consumption

Starting ahead of Massachusetts’ first match on June 13 and running through July, the Commission will share messages about responsible consumption and direct adult consumers to visit MoreAboutMJ.org, the agency’s homepage for its “More About Marijuana” public education campaign. The Commission will reach fans with soccer-themed posts on the agency’s Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn accounts.

“Our goal is to make sure both visitors and residents alike avoid committing any dangerous plays this summer while enjoying the festivities surrounding the World Cup by understanding how to consume responsibly,” Chair Chris Harding said. “The Commission is committed to our public education mandate, so we encourage fans to take advantage of our resources—and in particular MoreAboutMJ.org.”

“Massachusetts was the first state on the East Coast to open adult-use cannabis retail stores in 2018, but legalization is still a novel concept to many nations around the world,” Executive Director Travis Ahern said. “For those soccer fans who choose to visit the Commonwealth to enjoy the World Cup and experience everything our state has to offer, we hope they will do so safely and responsibly.”

Adults ages 21 and older who may opt to purchase or consume regulated cannabis should be aware of the Commission’s online listing of licensed Marijuana Establishments, available through its “Where to Buy” feature and Licensing Tracker at MassCannabisControl.com. Patrons should be prepared to present their government-issued identification upon entry and at the register, in accordance with Massachusetts regulations.

Although cannabis retail stores are not available in all communities in Massachusetts, recent legislation has expanded cannabis delivery to all 351 cities and towns. Communities are allowed to opt-out of allowing delivery, so consumers should check with their delivery provider as well as their host before placing an order.