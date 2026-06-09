RSTN Communications Expands Enterprise Communications Platform with Acquisition of Easton Telecom Solutions

Acquisition Strengthens RSTN’s Fiber, Voice, and Cloud Communications Capabilities

Easton Telecom Services adds a highly respected voice and UCaaS operation that strengthens our long-term vision and expands the capabilities we can deliver to customers.” — Kevin Alward, CEO of RSTN Communications

LEWISBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSTN Communications LLC, a rapidly expanding telecommunications and fiber infrastructure provider, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Easton Telecom Services, an Ohio-based business communications and cloud voice provider. The transaction has entered FCC regulatory review and approval.

The transaction positions RSTN Communications as an emerging regional communications platform combining fiber infrastructure, enterprise voice, UCaaS, CCaaS, and advanced business communications solutions under a unified organization focused on next-generation connectivity.

The acquisition represents a significant step in the development of RSTN Communications. Easton Telecom Services will strengthen the organization by adding an established voice and UCaaS brand to complement RSTN’s growing fiber infrastructure and enterprise communications platform.

RSTN Communications has developed more than 150 miles of fiber network infrastructure and continues to expand its fiber and telecommunications footprint through ongoing investment in fiber broadband and enterprise communications solutions. As fiber expansion continues across the region, RSTN is investing in scalable communications infrastructure designed to support the growing demands of businesses, municipalities, and enterprise organizations. The organization includes MegaWatt Fiber and is focused on delivering scalable, high-performance connectivity solutions for residential, business, and enterprise customers.

Following the transaction, customers will benefit from an expanded portfolio of services including UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), enterprise voice solutions, managed communications, and advanced data and network services. RSTN also maintains a Premier Platinum relationship with AT&T, reinforcing the organization’s enterprise-grade communications capabilities and underlying carrier network resources.

“We’re building a modern communications platform designed around fiber, cloud communications, and enterprise connectivity,” said Kevin Alward, CEO of RSTN Communications. “Easton Telecom Services adds a highly respected voice and UCaaS operation that strengthens our long-term vision and expands the capabilities we can deliver to customers.”

Rob Mocas, President of Easton Telecom Services, will continue supporting Easton operations and assisting with the transition process as the organizations move through regulatory approval and integration.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this agreement creates for our customers, agents, and employees,” said Mocas. “RSTN’s investment in enterprise communications and next-generation technology creates a strong foundation for future growth and expanded service capabilities.”

The combined organization will continue expanding its portfolio of fiber, enterprise voice, cloud communications, and managed connectivity solutions throughout existing and future markets. The acquisition further positions RSTN as a growing regional provider of integrated fiber and cloud communications solutions.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, including review by the Federal Communications Commission.

About RSTN Communications

RSTN Communications LLC is a telecommunications and fiber infrastructure organization focused on delivering advanced residential, business, and enterprise connectivity solutions. With more than 150 miles of fiber infrastructure and ongoing network expansion initiatives, RSTN provides high-speed fiber internet, UCaaS, CCaaS, enterprise voice, managed communications, and advanced network solutions. The organization includes MegaWatt Fiber and continues to expand its next-generation communications platform with a focus on reliability, scalability, customer experience, and long-term infrastructure growth.

About Easton Telecom Services

Easton Telecom Services, LLC is an Ohio-based business telecommunications provider serving organizations since 1992. The company delivers voice, data, internet, and conferencing solutions to businesses ranging from small companies to multi-location enterprises. Through relationships with leading underlying carriers, Easton provides flexible, competitive communications services backed by a strong reputation for customer support and reliability.



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