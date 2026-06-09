COUNTRY ROCK STAR MADDIE HOGAN’S NEW RELEASE “SINGIN WITH THE HOWLIN WIND” OUT ON ALL PLATFORMS WHERE MUSIC IS AVAILABLE

As a songwriter I'm constantly growing, learning, and challenging myself creatively , and this song makes a turning point in my evolution from country-pop into the country-rock artist I am today.” — Maddie Hogan

CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Rock music artist Maddie Hogan, American Idol Season 15 Golden Ticket Winner is HOT! HOT! HOT! And on the rise. Her current single out now “SINGIN WITH THE HOWLIN WIND” is getting rave reviews. The single is available on all platforms and everywhere music is available including Spotify. She has performed with country stars like Miranda Lambert and headlines her own tour nationwide. www.officialmaddiehogan.com for more information and touring schedule.Next up, she has written a song to honor our Law Enforcement that song will release this summer, called “ANTHEM FOR THE BLACK AND BLUE”Her fanbase is Global and Maddie is rockin the country music scene, she is not to be missed!Follow Maddie on social media @ms_maddiehoganMaddie says she wrote and recorded this song to mark her transition from country pop to country rock! Maddie said " Singing With The Howlin Wind is about a woman who finds liberation when she is transformed by the hurricane's fearlessness. As a songwriter, I'm constantly growing, learning, and challenging myself creatively , and this song makes a turning point in my evolution from country-pop into the country-rock artist I am today. in many ways, the song's message of transformation mirrors my own journey."ABOUT MADDIE HOGANMaddie Hogan is a rising country-rock artist whose rich vocals, catchy songwriting, and commanding stage presence are quickly gaining attention throughout the music industry. After receiving a Golden Ticket on Season 15 of American Idol, Hogan built momentum with original music that blends modern country storytelling with rock-and-roll edge. Her song “Beautiful Temporary” won Best Song in a Music Video at the Scotland International Festival of Cinema, and Nashville Music Scene Magazine named her an Artist/Songwriter to Watch in 2025. Hogan was also selected as a Semifinalist in the 2025 International Songwriting Competition for her latest single “Ruin You,” and in June 2026 she will performat the sold-out Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, sharing a lineup with some of country music’s biggest names, including Miranda Lambert.Originally from Delaware County, Pennsylvania and now based at the Jersey Shore, Hogan’s sound reflects both her rock-and-roll roots and her love for melodic country storytelling. Influenced by artists who blur the lines between country, rock, and pop, she has crafted a style that feels both modern and timeless. She collaborates with award-winning producers as she establishes herself as a rising force in the evolving country-rock landscape.With new music on the way, including her upcoming release “Singin With the Howlin Wind,” Hogan continues expanding her audience and setting her sights on the festival and touring circuit. As she records her upcoming album — which includes a duet with a fellow Cape May country artist and a heartfelt patriotic ballad honoring the nation’s police force — she is steadily carving out a lane entirely her own.

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