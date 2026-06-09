Hydrolix Named #4 on TechRound’s AI45 2026, Recognized as One of the World’s Most Exciting AI Companies Hydrolix.io

Real-Time Data Platform Earns Top-5 Ranking Among Global AI Leaders for Its Role as the Data Foundation Powering AI in Production

We’re not just talking about AI. We’re the data foundation that makes AI actually work in production.” — Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product @ Hydrolix

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale, today announced it has been named #4 on TechRound’s AI45 2026, a prestigious annual ranking celebrating the most impactful AI companies across the globe. Selected from a competitive field by an expert panel of judges spanning AI strategy, enterprise technology, and automation, the recognition places Hydrolix among the world’s top AI innovators.TechRound’s AI45 evaluates companies on the depth of their technical innovation, measurable enterprise impact, and their ability to solve structural, real-world problems with AI. Hydrolix was recognized for its role as the data infrastructure layer that makes AI systems work reliably at production scale, delivering seconds-to-insight on petabytes of telemetry data, with full-fidelity retention and no sampling.“This recognition reflects what we’ve been building toward: real-time operational intelligence at internet scale, from streaming media infrastructure to bot and agentic traffic visibility to AI-native data access via MCP,” said Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product at Hydrolix. “We’re not just talking about AI. We’re the data foundation that makes AI actually work in production.”A key driver of Hydrolix’s AI45 recognition is Bot Insights , the company’s visibility and intelligence solution for understanding and managing automated bot, AI, and agentic traffic at scale. Bot Insights gives organizations unified, long-term visibility into bot behavior across major CDNs, with role-based diagnostic dashboards purpose-built for security, SEO, edge operations, and executive teams, all powered by the same full-fidelity, years-long telemetry queried in seconds.The latest release of Bot Insights moves beyond detection to diagnosis, enabling teams to understand not just what is hitting their infrastructure, but why, and what to do about it. Bot Insights reduces incident attribution time by 95%, cuts bot-driven infrastructure costs by 20–30%, and for the first time gives security, operations, and SEO teams a shared source of truth for strategic bot management without requiring each team to build bespoke reports.Bot Insights also ships with publicly available Claude skills, making AI-powered bot investigation a first-class citizen of the product experience. Customers can interrogate bot and agentic data through natural language, moving seamlessly from dashboard to conversational analysis within their existing Claude workflows. The skills are open-source under the Apache 2.0 license.Hydrolix’s AI credentials extend to the infrastructure powering the next generation of autonomous AI systems. The company serves as the underlying data foundation for the Agentic Intelligent Operations for Streaming Media reference architecture built on AWS, a production-ready framework demonstrating how AI agents can autonomously monitor, troubleshoot, and resolve streaming quality failures in real time.Built on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and the AWS Strands SDK, the architecture deploys specialized AI agents across each layer of the streaming delivery chain, allowing them to communicate, correlate signals, and surface resolution paths while an event is live, not after the fact.Hydrolix makes this possible through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, which gives Amazon Bedrock agents direct, natural language access to complete telemetry from Amazon CloudFront, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaTailor, and AWS Web Application Firewall. Queries that previously required hours of data analysis now return in seconds, enabling agents to detect failures, identify root causes, and implement targeted retention strategies in real time.Hydrolix’s AI45 recognition arrives as AI-driven workloads place unprecedented demands on data infrastructure. The company’s platform delivers real-time analytics across globally distributed data from servers and microservices to AI agents, while enabling years of retention through next-generation compression. Hydrolix's profile in the AI45 2026 list is available here. About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a Portland, Oregon-based real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. Founded in 2018, Hydrolix addresses the two scale barriers facing observability and security platforms: global scale and real-time performance. The platform delivers real-time analytics that get you insights in seconds across globally distributed data at internet scale, from servers and microservices to AI agents, while enabling years of retention through next-generation compression. Trusted by Fox, ABC, and Paramount for mission-critical live events, Hydrolix has grown to more than 650 customers globally. For more information, visit hydrolix.io Media Contact(s):Abby RossHead of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

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