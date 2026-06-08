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News Release – DOH Alerts Public About Target Brand Up&Up Baby Wipes Due to Potential Burkholderia Contamination

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

 

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT TARGET BRAND UP&UP BABY WIPES DUE TO POTENTIAL BURKHOLDERIA CONTAMINATION 

26-062

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents of a voluntary recall issued by Target for select lots of Up&Up Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes due to potential contamination of Burkholderia cepacia and Burkholderia gladioli. 

Burkholderia bacteria can cause serious and life-threatening infections in newborns, infants, young children and immunocompromised individuals, where the infection may spread to the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia. In healthy individuals, use of the product on skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections.

Contact your healthcare provider immediately if your child or anyone in your household is exhibiting symptoms after having used the recalled product. There have been reports of illness and adverse events nationwide such as skin irritation, eye irritation and infections potentially associated with the use of the product. To date, there have been no reports of illness in Hawaiʻi.

The recalled wipes were sold in single and multipacks at Target stores nationwide, including Target stores in Hawai‘i and online at Target.com. The DOH FDB is working with local Target stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The FDB advises consumers to verify the recalled product by checking the expiration date printed on the bottom of the package. Consumers that have purchased the recalled product should immediately discontinue use and either dispose of them or return them to any Target for a full refund. Consumers can contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. HST daily for more information.

The recalled product information is as follows:

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News Release – DOH Alerts Public About Target Brand Up&Up Baby Wipes Due to Potential Burkholderia Contamination

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