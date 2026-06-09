Fischer Identity to Showcase IAM Innovation at Identiverse 2026

Identity is no longer just a component of security, it’s the foundation” — Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, announced its participation in Identiverse 2026 , taking place June 15–18, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fischer Identity will exhibit at Booth #412, where attendees can engage with experts and explore the latest advancements in identity governance.Identiverse is widely recognized as one of the premier conferences dedicated to digital identity, bringing together security leaders, practitioners, and innovators to address the evolving challenges of identity-centric security. The event provides a platform for in-depth discussions on identity governance, zero trust, access management, and emerging technologies shaping the future of cybersecurity.At Identiverse 2026, Fischer Identity will highlight its converged IAM platform, designed to provide organizations with complete visibility and control over identities across complex, hybrid environments. Built on a no-code, configuration-driven architecture, the platform enables rapid deployment, continuous governance, and seamless integration, helping organizations reduce risk while improving operational efficiency.“Identity is no longer just a component of security, it’s the foundation,” said Bryan Leber , CEO of Fischer Identity. “At Identiverse, we’re looking forward to engaging with organizations that are ready to move beyond fragmented approaches and adopt a more unified, identity-centric strategy that delivers real control, visibility, and long-term value.” Fischer Identity’s platform enables organizations to:• Eliminating identity silos across systems and applications• Automating access provisioning and governance processes• Enabling real-time visibility into user and system access• Supporting zero trust initiatives with identity-first securityAttendees are invited to visit Booth #412 to experience live demonstrations and learn how Fischer Identity helps organizations simplify identity management while strengthening security posture.To learn more about Identiverse, visit: https://identiverse.com/ About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

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