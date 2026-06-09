Liquid Caterers Named Best Bar Service by Arizona Bride for Second Consecutive Year

Arizona mobile bartending company earns back-to-back recognition from peers across the wedding and events industry.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Caterers, an award-winning Arizona beverage catering company, has been named Best Bar Service in the annual Arizona Bride magazine Best of Awards for the second year in a row. The back-to-back recognition highlights the company’s continued commitment to elevated hospitality, creative beverage experiences, and exceptional service for weddings, corporate events, private celebrations, and special occasions throughout Arizona.

The Arizona Bride Best of Awards are especially meaningful because of the community-driven process behind them. The awards begin with an open nomination period, allowing past clients, industry partners, friends, family members, venues, vendors, and supporters to nominate businesses they believe are making a positive impact. Finalists are then voted on exclusively by Arizona wedding and event professionals, including planners, venues, photographers, florists, DJs, caterers, rental companies, and other vendors who work together to create unforgettable celebrations.

For Liquid Caterers, being recognized by fellow event professionals makes the award particularly significant.

“Winning Best Bar Service once was an incredible honor. Winning for a second consecutive year is deeply meaningful because it reflects the trust and support of the community we serve,” said Kendra Harris, Marketing Director for Liquid Caterers. “This recognition belongs to our entire team, our venue partners, our planners, our clients, and everyone who continues to believe in what we do. We are so thankful for the relationships we have in this community.”

Liquid Caterers has built its reputation by transforming beverage service into a memorable part of the guest experience. Through professional bartenders, custom drink menus, mobile bar setups, mocktails, cocktails, beer, wine, coffee bars, and specialty beverage activations, the company helps hosts create events that feel polished, personal, and engaging.

As a leading provider of mobile bartending services, Liquid Caterers serves events across the Phoenix metro area and beyond, including Chandler, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Glendale, and surrounding communities.

The company is known for supporting a wide range of celebrations, from elegant wedding receptions to large-scale corporate gatherings and private parties. Couples planning their celebration can explore Liquid Caterers’ mobile bartending for weddings, while businesses and organizations can learn more about its corporate event bar service options.

The annual Arizona Bride Best of Awards Gala brings together Arizona’s wedding and event community for an evening of celebration, connection, and recognition. Winners are announced live among colleagues and peers who understand the creativity, collaboration, and behind-the-scenes dedication required to produce outstanding events.

While Liquid Caterers’ name appears on the award, the company credits the achievement to the many people who help make each event successful: bartenders, baristas, mixologists, event staff, venue teams, planners, corporate clients, wedding couples, private hosts, industry partners, and supporters across Arizona.

“This award is a reminder that our work is about more than serving beverages,” added Harris. “It is about creating moments, starting conversations, bringing people together, and helping every event feel unforgettable.”

Liquid Caterers extends its gratitude to everyone who nominated, voted, partnered, hired, and supported the company throughout the awards process. The team looks forward to another year of serving Arizona’s wedding and event community with creativity, professionalism, and heart.

About Liquid Caterers

Liquid Caterers is an Arizona-based mobile bartending and beverage catering company serving weddings, corporate events, private parties, and special occasions throughout the Phoenix metro area and beyond. Known for custom drink menus, professional service, and photo-worthy beverage experiences, Liquid Caterers helps hosts create memorable events with seamless, personalized bar service.

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