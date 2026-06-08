Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,142 in the last 365 days.

Renee Shaw named a Muhammad Ali Daughter of Greatness

For Release: 06/08/26 11:50 AM

KET is proud to announce that Renee Shaw, Director of Public Affairs and host of Kentucky Edition, has been named a Muhammad Ali Daughter of Greatness. 

The Muhammad Ali Daughter of Greatness is an honor bestowed by the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The honor celebrates women who are changemakers in the arenas of social philanthropy, activism and the pursuit of justice. These women embody Muhammad Ali’s core values of working for a more compassionate world where all of us can achieve greatness. 

Since 2001, Renee Shaw has been the producing force behind KET’s legislative coverage. Under her leadership, KET has expanded its content to include a daily public affairs program, Kentucky Supreme Court coverage, townhall-style forums and multi-platform program initiatives around issues such as opioid addiction and youth mental health. Renee is an active volunteer and philanthropist, supporting many educational, civic and community organizations. 

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Renee Shaw named a Muhammad Ali Daughter of Greatness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.