Renee Shaw named a Muhammad Ali Daughter of Greatness

For Release: 06/08/26 11:50 AM

KET is proud to announce that Renee Shaw, Director of Public Affairs and host of Kentucky Edition, has been named a Muhammad Ali Daughter of Greatness.

The Muhammad Ali Daughter of Greatness is an honor bestowed by the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The honor celebrates women who are changemakers in the arenas of social philanthropy, activism and the pursuit of justice. These women embody Muhammad Ali’s core values of working for a more compassionate world where all of us can achieve greatness.

Since 2001, Renee Shaw has been the producing force behind KET’s legislative coverage. Under her leadership, KET has expanded its content to include a daily public affairs program, Kentucky Supreme Court coverage, townhall-style forums and multi-platform program initiatives around issues such as opioid addiction and youth mental health. Renee is an active volunteer and philanthropist, supporting many educational, civic and community organizations.

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.