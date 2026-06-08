DC Announces 2027 Proposed Health Insurance Rates

(Washington, DC) – The DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) has received 181 proposed health insurance plan rates for annual review in advance of open enrollment for plan year 2027. The proposed rates were submitted for DC Health Link, the District’s health insurance marketplace, from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser Permanente, and UnitedHealthcare.

The proposed rates apply to individuals, families and small businesses for the 2027 plan year. The total number of plans submitted decreased from 194 for the 2026 plan year to 181 for the 2027 plan year. Small group plans decreased from 167 to 157, while individual plans decreased from 27 to 24.

“Every year, DISB conducts a rigorous, data driven review to ensure that premiums in the District are justified, transparent and aligned with the needs of our residents,” said DISB Commissioner Karima Woods. “As we evaluate the 2027 filings, our priority remains clear: protecting consumers, promoting affordability, and upholding the Bowser Administration’s commitment to a fair and competitive insurance market.”

Proposed 2027 Rate Changes

In the individual market:

• CareFirst proposed an average increase of 8.6% for HMO plans and 9.6% for PPO/insurance plans.

• Kaiser Permanente proposed an average increase of 10%.

In the small group market:

• CareFirst filed average increases of 9.8% for HMO plans and 4.5% for PPO/insurance plans.

• Kaiser Permanente proposed an average increase of 8%.

• UnitedHealthcare proposed average increases of 25% for its two HMO products and for its PPO/insurance plan.

DISB is now conducting its comprehensive review of the proposed rates and will issue final approved rates following a public hearing in September.

Information on the proposed individual and small group rates is available here.

For additional information on the District’s Health Rate Review Process, visit here.

The public may submit comments on the proposed rates by emailing [email protected].