BOND.AI and BankBound Partner to Accelerate Data-Driven Growth for Financial Institutions

BOND.AI and BankBound unite data intelligence and digital marketing expertise to help banks accelerate deposits, engagement, and growth.

Partnering with BOND.AI allows us to bring a new level of intelligence to our clients’ marketing efforts, helping them understand their customers in meaningful, measurable ways.” — Brian Reilly, Managing Partner at BankBound

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOND.AI, creator of the Empathy Engineand Autopilot , and BankBound , a digital marketing agency exclusively focused on financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help banks and credit unions drive measurable growth through data-driven digital marketing and artificial intelligence -powered customer intelligence.BankBound specializes in delivering performance-driven digital marketing services for banks and credit unions, including SEO services, paid media, content marketing, marketing automation, social media, and website design. With an exclusive focus on the financial services industry, BankBound acts as a true extension of its clients’ marketing teams, helping institutions grow deposits, loans, share of wallet, and brand presence through transparent, results-oriented strategies.Through this partnership, BankBound will offer BOND.AI’s Autopilot platform to its clients, combining specialized digital marketing execution with AI-driven insights derived from transaction-level data. Autopilot, powered by BOND.AI’s patented Empathy Engine, identifies customer needs, uncovers deposit opportunities, and enables timely, personalized engagement at scale.Together, BOND.AI and BankBound empower financial institutions to connect their marketing efforts directly to real financial behavior, transforming digital strategies into measurable business outcomes.“BankBound’s deep specialization in financial services marketing and commitment to transparency make them an ideal partner,” said Adam Montgomery, Chief Strategy Officer at BOND.AI. “By integrating Autopilot into their offerings, we’re enabling banks and credit unions to move beyond traditional marketing and into intelligent, data-driven growth.”“At BankBound, our mission is to help financial institutions grow by delivering strategies that produce real results,” said Brian Reilly, Managing Partner at BankBound. “Partnering with BOND.AI allows us to bring a new level of intelligence to our clients’ marketing efforts, helping them better understand their customers and act on those insights in meaningful, measurable ways.”About BOND.AIBOND.AI is the creator of the patented Empathy Engine, an AI platform built specifically for financial institutions. Its Autopilot suite enables banks and credit unions to transform transaction data into predictive insights and automated customer engagement. By delivering personalized, 1:1 experiences at scale, BOND.AI helps institutions grow deposits, increase share of wallet, and drive measurable financial performance.About BankBoundFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Newtown, PA, BankBound is a digital marketing agency exclusively focused on banks and credit unions. With experience serving more than 100 financial institutions, the company delivers performance-driven marketing services like SEO, paid media, content marketing, marketing automation, social media, and website design to be seen as a true extension of its clients' marketing teams. BankBound helps institutions grow deposits, loans, share of wallet, and brand presence through transparent, results-oriented strategies built for the unique demands of the financial industry. Learn more at bankbound.com.

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