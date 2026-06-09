Charter Oak State College Announces New Online Bachelor of Science in Finance

Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning

New undergraduate degree in Finance will focus on corporate, FinTech and ethics, and support AI literacy.

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College, ( www.CharterOak.edu ), Connecticut’s public online college, has launched a new online Bachelor of Science in Finance . The B.S. Finance degree joins a host of career-focused online business and technology degrees designed for working adults. Interested prospective students can request information or register for a virtual undergraduate Open House by visiting https://www.charteroak.edu/bsfinance . Classes start August 24, 2026.Charter Oak State College’s online B.S. Finance has three areas of focus - Corporate, FinTech and Ethics, teaches real-world applications that can be put to immediate use and supports AI fluency. The program also prepares students to sit for industry certifications including the Six Sigma Green and Yellow Belt. Plus, a Fast Track option allows undergraduate students in the B.S. Finance program to earn graduate level graduate at the bachelor’s degree rate leading to our M.S. in Organizational Leadership.Charter Oak offers affordable and career-enhancing programs that align with the needs of both employees and employers reflecting its commitment to growing and maintaining an innovative 21st Century workforce. Students complete courses online at their own pace and from the convenience of their chosen location. The college accepts up to 87 college credits in undergraduate transfer and offers college credit for qualified credentials and experience.Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu ) is Connecticut’s only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. Charter Oak is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named a Forbes America’s Top College in 2026.

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