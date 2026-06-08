NUJ condemns threats to journalists covering event in Northern Ireland

Masked men reportedly intimated press at Palestinian solidarity march

The National Union of Journalists has expressed grave concern at the intimidation of journalists covering a Palestinian solidarity event in Northern Ireland at the weekend.

Masked men taking part in a counter demonstration in Scarva, Co Down, were reported to have threatened journalists.

Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary, NUJ said:

"We were concerned to learn of intimidatory behaviour towards members of the media covering the Gaza solidarity march in Scarva. "This was a significant public event and journalists have a right to report without intimidation. I understand that several members of the media were threatened and forcibly moved from their viewing position in the village.Counter-demonstrators have no right to decide on how the media covers events or dictate where journalists stand. The presence of masked men was clearly intended to intimidate and is deeply concerning. "We will be inviting members to report the incident on the NUJ Safety Tracker, which monitors all such incidents. "The NUJ will always defend the right of journalists to cover demonstrations without harassment or intimidation from any quarter."

Kevin Cooper, Belfast and District NUJ branch acting chair, added:

“Journalists have an important job to do. All those in leadership roles should recognize the Importance of the role the media play in modern democracies. The safety of all journalists regardless of who they work for is the highest priority for the National Union of Journalists. No one should be threatened or intimidated going about their lawful business as news gatherers.”

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