Tax Revolution 2026 Event Launching August 13, 2026 to Help Accounting and Tax Practices Adopt Automation

Gruntworx and ProSeriesTax are now integrated. Tax Revolution 2026

TaxRevolution on August 13, 2026 is a virtual conference designed to help tax and accounting firms grow with education, technology, and practical strategies.

TaxRevolution 2026 is designed to give firms clarity, direction, and the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing environment.” — Julie Pierce, Vice President & General Manager at Gruntworx

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxRevolution returns this summer with a completely re‑engineered one‑day virtual conference designed to help tax and accounting professionals transform their firms in a single day. With the theme “One Day to Transform Your Practice,” the 2026 event delivers a full schedule of future‑focused education, hands‑on technology demonstrations, and practical strategies for building a modern, profitable, and resilient firm.Created and hosted by GruntWorx, TaxRevolution 2026 brings together the profession’s most forward-thinking leaders from organizations like Liscio, Ignition, SmartVault, TaxRock, The CFO Project, and Zamp and Accounting Influencer and Owner of The Radical CPA Jody Padar Attendees can earn 7 CPE credits while exploring the tools, models, and workflows shaping the next decade of tax practice.The FREE virtual conference will be held August 13, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 5:15 PM Eastern Time.A Full Day of Practice TransformationTaxRevolution 2026 opens with a forward‑looking keynote from Chris Farrell, CEO of Liscio, on what firms will look like one year from today. The day continues with seven CPE‑eligible sessions covering the profession’s most critical areas of change:• Workflow Automation & AI‑Driven Efficiency• Client‑Centric Growth & Communication• Pricing, Profitability & Recurring Revenue Models• Compliance & Risk Management• Building a Future‑Ready FirmEach session is led by a recognized industry expert and paired with real‑world demonstrations from leading technology providers.Featured Sessions Include:• File Intelligence: The Document Layer That Powers Every Modern Tax FirmChris Farrell, LiscioHow intelligent document systems eliminate the bottlenecks that slow every tax workflow.• The Firm of 2030: Stop Fixing the Work. Rebuild the Way Work Works.Jody Padar, CPA, XcelLabsWhy AI has broken the traditional firm model—and how workflow redesign unlocks capacity and advisory growth.• Value‑Based Pricing and Engagements: The Future of Tax PracticeJeremy Wells, EA, CPAA practical guide to transitioning from hourly billing to value‑based pricing using Ignition.• Scale Through Acquisition or Plan Your Exit on Your TermsWill Hamilton, SmartVaultA strategic framework for buying or selling a firm with confidence.• From Tax Returns to Recurring Revenue: A 12‑Week CFO Advisory RoadmapAdam Lean, The CFO ProjectA step‑by‑step path to launching CFO advisory services alongside tax work.• Sales Tax Compliance Without the ChaosMatt Grattan, ZampA modern approach to navigating post‑Wayfair compliance and evaluating managed solutions.• Proactive Case Management: Building a Real‑Time IRS Monitoring WorkflowTom Wangaard, EA, TaxRockHow firms can shift from reactive notice handling to proactive, technology‑enabled IRS monitoring.A Launchpad for the Future of the ProfessionFrom the event organizers: “TaxRevolution 2026 is designed to give firms clarity, direction, and the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing environment. This isn’t about incremental improvement. It’s about equipping professionals to build firms that are efficient, profitable, and ready for the next decade in their expanding fields.”Whether you are a solo practitioner, part of a growing team, or leading a multi‑office firm, TaxRevolution 2026 offers the insights and practical frameworks needed to stay ahead of accelerating industry change.Space is limited.

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