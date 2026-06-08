MSH EMPLOYEE DIANA HUNTER SHARES A MESSAGE OF HOPE AT HISTORIC NATCHEZ MEMORIAL

Some stories are not meant to be left in the past.

When Diana Hunter was asked to speak at the 19th annual Rhythm Night Club Fire commemoration in Natchez, her first reaction was surprise, followed by a deep sense of honor. Hunter, a Human Resources Supervisor here at Mississippi State Hospital, had a personal connection to the event long before she ever stepped up to speak. She has known Betty and Monroe Sago, owners of the Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum, for more than 25 years, attending church with their daughter and serving as troop leader for two of their granddaughters. Over the years, she traveled alongside Betty Sago on troop trips to Washington, D.C., New York, Disney World and San Antonio. It was during those trips that Mrs. Sago first shared the story of the fire and the people it left behind.

The Rhythm Night Club Fire took place April 23, 1940, and remains one of the deadliest nightclub fires in U.S. history. A total of 209 people died, including bandleader Walter Barnes and many members of his orchestra. But the loss did not end that night. Survivors carried the memory for the rest of their lives, unable to get the fire out of their minds and grieving family and friends for decades. That lingering weight is exactly why Hunter was invited. In May 2025, more than a year before the program, Betty Sago asked her to speak on mental health at the commemoration honoring the victims and survivors. This year's theme, "Mental Health: Where the Rubber Meets the Road," set the tone. As Hunter put it, without sound mental health, "we're not able to hit the ground running." Her own message was simple and direct. "Mental health is an essential part of our overall health," Hunter said. "We have to make our mental health a priority." She reminded the audience that one in five people may live with a mental health condition, that good mental health helps us cope with daily stress and that neglecting it can take a toll on our physical health, too. Most of all, she wanted people to know when and how to ask for help. She pointed attendees to local resources, including River Ridge Behavioral Health Services (Region 15), which serves the Natchez community, and the Department of Mental Health Helpline.

After 33 years at Mississippi State Hospital, Hunter has watched the conversation around mental health change. The focus, she said, has shifted toward awareness and self-care, with growing attention to early screening, hope and recovery. Personal stories shared openly, often on social media, have helped chip away at the stigma. "I count it a blessing to work at MSH every day," she said, "where our vision is mental wellness in every life, in every home and in every community." What stayed with her most, though, was not her own remarks. It was the conversations afterward, with families and community members describing how the tragedy had shaped their lives and health, some still working to cope with the trauma generations later. "My goal was to offer encouragement, hope and information regarding the help that is available to each of them," she said. For Diana Hunter, that goal reached far beyond one Saturday afternoon in Natchez.