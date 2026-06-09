Carpe Diem Technology Solutions Partners with Buckeye Broadband to Drive Lifecycle Efficiency & Reduce Operational Cost

Carpe Diem Technology Solutions (CDTS), experts in network modernization and AI-driven infrastructure solutions Buckeye Broadband is the technology leader of Toledo, SE Michigan, and Erie County.

Buckeye Broadband leverages Carpe Diem Technology Solutions' lifecycle expertise to reduce costs, optimize resources, and modernize networks.

We help broadband operators operate more efficiently, extend the life of their networks, and make technology decisions driven by real business priorities, not arbitrary timelines.” — Jason Keever, SVP of Sales at Carpe Diem

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpe Diem Technology Solutions (“Carpe Diem”), a nationwide provider of network engineering, generational lifecycle services, and broadband field support, today announced a strategic partnership with Buckeye Broadband to modernize post-warranty hardware support across its data center and network environments. The engagement is designed to extend the useful life of existing infrastructure, optimize refresh planning, and deliver a more flexible, cost-effective support model aligned with Buckeye’s evolving network roadmap.As broadband operators balance subscriber growth with disciplined capital deployment, equipment lifecycle decisions play an increasingly important role in overall cost structure and operational alignment. Buckeye Broadband engaged Carpe Diem to evaluate its data center and network hardware support operating model, optimize refresh planning, and implement a more flexible, roadmap-aligned support strategy that reduces reliance on rigid, penalty-driven contracts.Optimized Refresh Planning:Replacement cycles were shifted from rigid OEM timelines to performance and demand-based models, reducing unnecessary capital spend and extending asset life.Right-Sized Support Coverage:Support levels were aligned with system criticality, preserving full coverage for mission-critical platforms while reducing costs for non-critical assets.Rapid Replacement Asset Access:By aligning support delivery with OEM SLAs, Carpe Diem enabled Buckeye to maintain service commitments and operational continuity, without disrupting existing internal workflows.Executive Perspectives:“Buckeye Broadband is committed to supporting our customers and the communities we serve in ways that are both smart and responsible," said Tommy Taylor, CTO of Buckeye Broadband. "This partnership allows us to extend the value of our infrastructure investments, reduce operational expenses, and defer capital purchases where possible, while maintaining the high standard of service our subscribers have grown to expect.”“This engagement reflects exactly why Carpe Diem Technology Solutions exists,” said Jason Keever, SVP of Sales at Carpe Diem. “We help broadband operators operate more efficiently, extend the life of their networks, and make technology decisions driven by real business priorities, not arbitrary timelines.”Buckeye Broadband delivers high-speed internet, voice, and video services throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The company has served communities for more than 50 years through local customer support, fiber-rich infrastructure, and investments in reliable connectivity for homes and businesses.Carpe Diem Technology Solutions provides turnkey network engineering, construction management, broadband infrastructure deployment, and hardware lifecycle support for operators across the United States. Carpe Diem helps broadband providers reduce operating and capital costs, accelerate project delivery, and maximize the performance of their deployed networks.

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