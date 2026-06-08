Massachusetts Senate Votes to Allow Outdoor Drinking, Extended Last Call Ahead of Historic Summer

Outdoor drinking zones would be permitted in participating cities and towns through Labor Day

(BOSTON—6/8/2026) As Massachusetts prepares for a summer of high-profile events, the Massachusetts Senate today approved legislation to allow public alcohol consumption in designated areas and extend ‘last call’ at restaurants and bars during the coming months.

Both limited-time measures would require local approval by cities and towns in order to take effect.



The bill would allow municipalities to permit public alcohol consumption in designated outdoor districts, such as streets and parks, and require drinks to be purchased from licensed establishments located within the designated area.

Allowing local communities to take full advantage of an action-packed summer, the provision would run through Labor Day—September 7, 2026.

The legislation would also allow municipalities to opt to extend ‘last call’ by an extra hour at restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, and anywhere else with a license for on-premises consumption.

Establishments in communities that opt in would be able to serve customers for one hour beyond whatever is currently allowed by their license, up to 3 a.m. at the latest.

The limited-time license extension would run through July 31, 2026.

“This summer, the world is coming to Massachusetts,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “From the World Cup, to the Tall Ships, to America’s 250th birthday, we want people to stay, celebrate, and soak it all in. Extending last call gives our businesses the opportunity to make the most of such an extraordinary summer. I applaud Chair Finegold and Senator Cyr for making this happen, and I look forward to getting this to the Governor’s desk.”

“Now our communities and their hospitality businesses have the opportunity to keep the summertime party going a little longer, ensuring more fun—and, of course, more revenue,” said Senator Barry R. Finegold (D-Andover), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.

“I’ve said for years that Massachusetts has a ‘fun’ problem, so I am delighted to see the Senate advance legislation to bring some much-needed conviviality to our summer,” said Senator Julian Cyr (D-Provincetown). “With scores of visitors set to descend on the Commonwealth, this simple change sends the clear message that we’re ready to make the most out of an unforgettable summer. Let’s show the world that we truly do know how to have a good time in Massachusetts. Cheers!”

Public feedback on the legislation was solicited by the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies from May 29 to June 1, 2026, and the committee subsequently voted to advance a new draft, which was taken up by the House of Representatives on June 4, 2026.

The Senate amended the bill and passed its revised version—S.3115—during today’s session, sending it back to the House for further review.

All votes taken at the committee and chamber levels are publicly posted on the Legislature’s website.

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