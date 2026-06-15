LCR Capital Partners Announces Promotion of Gokul Ahuja to Senior Director, India

Gokul Ahuja

LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gokul Ahuja to Senior Director, India.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners , a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gokul Ahuja to Senior Director, India. This promotion recognizes Gokul's outstanding contributions to the firm's growth and client relationships across the Indian market.Since joining LCR in 2022 as Vice President, India, Gokul Ahuja has played an important role in expanding the firm's presence in India and supporting families exploring US residency opportunities through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Based in New Delhi, Gokul works closely with high-net-worth Indian families and their advisors, helping them navigate international investment and global mobility opportunities.Prior to joining LCR, Gokul held business development leadership roles serving high-net-worth clients and worked extensively within the EB-5 industry. His earlier career also included experience with international education advisory services and luxury retail brands such as Gucci."I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with LCR Capital Partners. Over the past few years, I've had the privilege of working with families seeking meaningful global opportunities, and I look forward to continuing to expand LCR's presence in India while helping clients navigate their EB-5 journey with confidence," commented Gokul.Suresh Rajan, Founder of LCR Capital Partners, remarked: "India is one of our most important and dynamic markets, and Gokul has been at the heart of that growth over the years. This promotion is a well-deserved recognition of everything he has built."Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, added: "Gokul has done an exceptional job building relationships with families and advisors across India while representing LCR with professionalism and integrity. His ability to connect with clients on a personal level — guiding them through one of the most important decisions of their lives — is a rare skill. I'm confident that in his new role as Senior Director, he will continue to elevate LCR's presence and reputation across the region."With this promotion, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager supported by an experienced global team. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

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