Gang Wayz Introduces Its New Official Website: GangWayzBags.com

Gang wayz event in Cali, Colombia The Biggest size Gang Wayz deploys into an impressive shield One of the bulletproof fashion bag that Gang wayz created is shown here.

Gang Wayz has launched its new official website, GangWayzBags.com. GangWayz.com will redirect automatically, ensuring a seamless transition for all visitors.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gang Wayz is excited to announce an important step in the evolution of the brand. Our official website has moved to GangWayzBags.com, giving customers a clearer and more dedicated online destination for our growing lineup of innovative ballistic fashion bags.

This change reflects the continued growth of the Gang Wayz brand while making it easier for customers around the world to find our products and stay connected with future releases.

Customers who visit GangWayz.com do not need to worry. Over the next couple of days, the domain will automatically redirect to GangWayzBags.com, ensuring a seamless transition with no interruption to browsing or shopping.

While our web address is changing, everything else remains the same—the same company, the same products, the same commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service.

We encourage all customers, partners, and supporters to update their bookmarks and visit us at GangWayzBags.com. This is now the official home of the Gang Wayz brand, where you'll find our latest products, company news, and future innovations.

Thank you for your continued support as we begin this new chapter. Welcome to GangWayzBags.com.

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