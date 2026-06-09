Kids Wish Network Grants Young Gymnastics Dream with Simone Biles

Kids Wish Network granted Avery's wish: meeting Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kids Wish Network recently made a wish come true for Avery Macauley, bringing her to Houston, Texas, for a special experience: meeting Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.Avery, who has faced significant medical challenges throughout her life, discovered her love for gymnastics after being cleared to begin physical activity. Within a short time, she progressed into competitive gymnastics and developed a deep passion for the sport.When Kids Wish Network revealed her wish, the moment came as a complete surprise to her family. “We were completely shocked… that was not even on our radar of possibilities,” her parents shared.On April 30th, Avery and her family visited the World Champions Centre, where she met Simone Biles, toured the facility, and spent time talking about gymnastics and her journey. Before the meeting, Avery described the experience by saying: “It doesn’t seem real… it feels like it’s a dream.”During their time together, Avery had the opportunity to ask questions, share her story, and spend time on the mat in a relaxed and encouraging environment. After the visit, Avery reflected on what stood out most to her. “My favorite part was just getting to talk to her and hang out.”She also shared how the interaction impacted her personally. “It makes me feel like I can do anything.”For Avery’s parents, the significance of the day was clear. “This is core memory stuff here. Like, we’re going to be talking about this day, I think, for the rest of our lives.” They also reflected on how Avery grew more comfortable and confident throughout the experience.“I think just how much she really started to open up like she was talking to a friend… it was really special to see her open up like that and just really enjoy herself.”Kids Wish Network coordinated the full wish experience, including travel, accommodations, and personalized scheduling to make the day possible for Avery and her family. A special thank you to our sponsors: Le Meridian Houston Downtown, Simone Biles and family, and Chili’s Bar and Grill.The organization continues to rely on donors, partners, and sponsors to provide these experiences for children facing life-altering circumstances.Avery’s story reflects the lasting impact of a wish: not just a moment of joy, but a memory that will stay with her and her family for years to come.About Kids Wish NetworkKids Wish Network is a charitable organization dedicated to making dreams come true for children facing life-threatening illnesses and life-altering situations. Through wish-granting, the organization provides children with opportunities to experience moments of joy and hope amid their challenging journeys.

Young Gymnast’s Wish Comes True Meeting Simone Biles | Kids Wish Network

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