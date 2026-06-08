Interior Completes $167 Million George Washington Memorial Parkway Rehabilitation 

WASHINGTON - The Department of the Interior today celebrated the completion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway North Section Rehabilitation, a once-in-a-generation renewal of one of the region’s most beautiful and heavily used routes into the nation’s capital. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum cut the ribbon with National Park Service leaders to celebrate this grand achievement.

Made possible through President Donald J. Trump’s Great American Outdoors Act, the $167 million project delivers lasting improvements to safety, reliability and visitor experience while preserving the historic character of this nationally significant parkway.

Drivers now have a smoother, safer and more reliable route with rehabilitated bridges, improved drainage and upgraded roadside infrastructure. Visitors and neighboring communities will experience restored overlooks and renewed views of the Potomac River and Washington D.C., while the parkway’s defining landscape and historic design remain protected.

Crews rebuilt and strengthened the parkway’s busiest section through pavement reconstruction, rehabilitation of stone walls and barriers, overlook improvements, and roadway enhancements designed to support safer travel and long-term durability.

“President Donald J. Trump’s Great American Outdoors Act delivered on a commitment to care for America’s public lands and make lasting investments that benefit the American people,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This project reflects President Trump’s leadership and his commitment to rebuilding critical infrastructure while preserving treasured national park landscapes. This parkway belongs to the American people. We have returned it to the American people safer, stronger and more beautiful for generations to come.”

The north section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway opened in 1962 and had never undergone major rehabilitation. Its steep terrain, wooded scenery, low stone walls, arched bridges and scenic overlooks make it both a vital Washington D.C. commuter corridor and a nationally significant park landscape.

For project updates and visitor information, visit go.nps.gov/northparkway or nps.gov/gwmp.

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About George Washington Memorial Parkway

George Washington Memorial Parkway protects cultural and natural resources along the Potomac River and connects people to parks, historic sites and scenic landscapes from Great Falls to Mount Vernon.

About the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund

President Donald J. Trump’s Great American Outdoors Act provides historic investment to address deferred maintenance and improve public lands. Through the Legacy Restoration Fund, the National Park Service is making high-priority repairs that improve visitor experience, safety, access and stewardship across the country.