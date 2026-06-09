Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Target Shipping Fleet Negligence Along New Jersey Corridors

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Premier trial firm unleashes aggressive 18-wheeler and commercial truck litigation division out of its Jersey City to protect motorists from corporate tactics.

The commercial shipping corridors in New Jersey are among the most congested and hazardous in the country” — Bill Karns

NEW JERSEY , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned trial powerhouse with over $300 million recovered for the injured, has officially announced the expansion of its Commercial Trucking and Catastrophic Injury Division in New Jersey. Operating from its flagship hub in Jersey City, the firm’s trial-ready attorneys are launching a direct campaign to litigate complex commercial fleet collisions and holding corporate carriers accountable for severe highway safety violations.The Interstate Freight Crisis: Overloaded Trucks on the NJ TurnpikeNew Jersey serves as the primary East Coast logistics artery, resulting in intense commercial truck volume across the state's major turnpikes and expressways. Catastrophic collisions involving multi-ton 18-wheelers, heavy cargo carriers, and rapid transit commercial box trucks along the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Interstate 95 require immediate, highly technical legal intervention."The commercial shipping corridors in New Jersey are among the most congested and hazardous in the country," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "When a commercial trucking company violates federal hours-of-service regulations or operates an improperly loaded vehicle, the resulting highway crashes are devastating. Corporate insurance carriers deploy immediate legal rapid-response teams to the scene to bury evidence. Motorists cannot rely on standard personal injury marketing operations to protect their families; you need a powerhouse trial firm."The Trial Advantage Over New Jersey Advertising OperationsWith New Jersey commuter routes heavily blanketed by legal marketing, Karns & Karns highlights the critical difference between generic case managers and proven courtroom trial lawyers."New Jersey drivers are inundated with high-volume advertising, but insurance networks aren't intimidated by a billboard," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "Many large advertising operations function as settlement mills—turning over thousands of cases quickly for whatever minimal check an insurer throws at them. At Karns & Karns, we handle our litigation in-house. We aggressively secure Electronic Logging Device (ELD) data, commercial vehicle event data recorders, and fleet maintenance logs to prepare every case for a jury. Our trial readiness is what forces insurance carriers to pay maximum value."The New Jersey No-Fee Guarantee Karns & Karns removes all financial barriers to elite corporate litigation through its strict No-Fee Guarantee:Zero Upfront Costs: Clients pay nothing out of pocket to hire the firm and stop corporate insurance adjusters from contacting them.Firm Advances 100% of Expenses: Karns & Karns pays for all accident reconstruction experts, federal compliance investigators, and court filings.No Win, No Fee: The firm is only compensated if they successfully recover money for you. If there is no financial recovery, the client owes nothing.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews, the firm specializes in catastrophic motor vehicle accidents, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, and institutional sexual abuse claims without ever functioning as a referral mill.General Inquiries:1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Hablamos Español. Llámenos para una consulta gratis y confidencial.

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