Shaw For Rep. Governor of Florida

Shaw for FL Gov. helped stop the Okeechobee AI data center, protecting FL water & jobs. Now warning of an AI job loss tsunami. No PAC money. #ShawForGovernor

OKEECHOBEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Shaw, Republican Candidate for Florida Governor, Joins Coalition That Defeats Lake Okeechobee AI Data CenterJames Shaw, Republican candidate for Florida Governor, is celebrating a significant community win following the withdrawal of state funding for the "Okee-One" AI data center project in Okeechobee County. Shaw was part of a coalition of local residents, advocates, and elected officials who raised concerns about the project's potential environmental and infrastructure impacts, ultimately contributing to the state's decision to pull its support.A Community-Led OppositionThe proposed Okee-One facility drew scrutiny over its projected water consumption, strain on the local power grid, and the potential discharge of chemical blowdown into Florida waterways already under environmental stress. Opponents also raised concerns about noise and light pollution, heat island effects, and the project's proximity to environmentally sensitive land near Lake Okeechobee. "This victory belongs to the people of Okeechobee County," Shaw said. "Floridians raised legitimate questions about who bears the costs of large-scale AI infrastructure — and this time, their voices were heard."Questions About AI's Economic ImpactBeyond the environmental debate, Shaw has made the economic job loss effects of artificial intelligence a central focus of his campaign — a conversation he argues is not receiving adequate attention from other candidates. Notable voices in the technology sector have raised significant concerns. Microsoft's AI division has suggested that automation could handle the majority of white-collar tasks within the next year. UC Berkeley computer scientist Stuart Russell — who testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on AI in 2023 and co-authored the world's most widely used AI textbook — has warned that the world is "staring 80% unemployment in the face," with no profession, including surgeons and skilled tradespeople, considered safe. With more than 10 million Americans employed in transportation (driverless trucks) / warehousing-related roles, Shaw argues the workforce implications deserve a serious policy response. He maintains that working Floridians need real jobs, not Universal Basic Income."These are not fringe predictions — the job elimination threat is coming from some of the most respected names in technology, consulting, and the executive suite," Shaw said. "Florida's next governor needs to have a real answer for working families, not just a talking point."An Independent CampaignShaw would never take contributions from AI-related PACs and political action committees tied to the technology industry, positioning his campaign as independent of the interests he is scrutinizing. He notes that in his previous statewide race for Florida Agriculture Commissioner, he received more votes than several current gubernatorial competitors — including Jay Collins, Byron Donalds, and Paul Renner — received in their respective races combined.Shaw has also raised questions about the leading opponent who has accepted substantial funding from an Ai aligned PAC while publicly supporting expanded AI infrastructure development in Florida.For more information or to support James Shaw for Governor, visit shawforgovernor.com or contact the campaign at votejwshaw@gmail.com.Sources: https://www.thehansindia.com/technology/tech-news/ai-could-replace-80-of-jobs-warns-pioneer-stuart-russell-even-surgeons-and-ceos-not-safe-1028794

Shaw, FL GOP Governor candidate, warns tech CEOs are unleashing AI that will wipe out millions of jobs — a coming crisis Floridians can't ignore.

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