Glen Burnie Native Serving with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay Earns EMT Certification

Courtesy story by Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Hospitalman Lance Barley, a native of Glen Burnie, Maryland, recently completed the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course while assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Barley graduated with honors from the EMT course and is now a frontline responder trained in providing basic emergency care, including CPR, bleeding control, airway management and patient assessment.

According to Navy officials, the care EMTs provide in stabilizing patients and preparing them for transport is vital in small, isolated communities like Guantanamo Bay.

Barley attendedArchbishop Spalding High School and graduated in 2018. Additionally, Barley earned a degree from Towson University in 2023.

"Growing up in Glen Burnie, Maryland, I had the opportunity to interact with people from all walks of life," Barley said. "Whether a social or work environment, I learned the do's and don'ts of not only building myself up, but helping others build at the same time. Energy given to one is returned to all."

Barley joined the Navy one year ago.

"I joined the Navy because a full life is about creating new experiences and environments for yourself," Barley said. "I also figured it was about time for a change."

Today, Barley serves as a hospital corpsman.

"I love being a corpsman because I am able to assist others when they are at their most vulnerable," Barley said. "The amount of empathy this instills in me cannot be put into words. I love medicine and education, and to be able to practice both simultaneously is the ultimate reward."

USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Barleyhas many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

"What I actively achieve each and every day is my watermark accomplishment," Barley said. "As long as I know I pushed myself to a greater feat than yesterday, I am happy. We are what we continuously choose to become."

Barley emphasized the vital role Navy Medicine sailors have in supporting national defense.

"Navy Medicine contributes to national defense by serving as the front line for saving lives," Barley said.

Barley serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

"Serving in the Navy continues to expose me to many things I am grateful for," Barley said. "I have made friendships with people who are pure salt of the earth. They have taught me so much, and I strive to repay that favor."

Barley is grateful to others for making a Navy career possible.

"Thank you to all of my family for giving me everything I have ever needed and wanted," Barley added.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. More information is available here: [https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/](https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/)