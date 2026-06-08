8.2 Miles for History: 23rd QM BDE Honors Operation Overlord

FORT LEE, Va. - Eighty-two years after Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade Soldiers and students strapped on their rucksacks to honor that legacy. The brigade hosted a rigorous, competitive 8.2-mile commemorative foot march across the installation June 6, testing the physical endurance of today’s logisticians while honoring the sacrifices made on D-Day.

Bridging the Distance of History

The specific distance of 8.2 miles carried a deliberate, dual significance for the participants. In addition to directly representing the 82nd anniversary of Operation Overlord, the route mirrored the approximate geographic distance between Utah Beach and Sainte-Mère-Église, the first French town liberated by American paratroopers on June 6, 1944.

This challenging movement also served as a powerful symbolic reminder of the stark realities of combat. The rucksack march underscored a fundamental historical truth; regardless of how the Allied forces arrived in Normandy, whether they dropped from the sky in C-47s or battled through the surf from landing craft, every Soldier ultimately had to fight the battle on their feet. By carrying heavy loads across the installation, today's logisticians connected with that universal combat baseline.

Leadership and Logistics

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Colwell, 921A Warrant Officer Basic Course instructor, Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department, spearheaded and organized the competition. Supported by the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, Colwell designed a route that tested the competitors across the entirety of Fort Lee, including the demanding terrain of Ordnance Island.

To deepen the historical impact, Chief Colwell structured the march as a team-based competition. Seven 4-person teams answered the call. Each team marched in representation of a specific unit that participated in the Operation Overlord landings, directly linking the modern sustainment warfighter to the Army's storied World War II lineage.

Event Results

The competition recognized the top-performing individuals and the fastest overall team.

Top Individual Finishers Place Competitor Name Finishing Time 1st Sgt. Christian Rivera 01:45:31 2nd 1st Sgt. Yolanda Porterfield 01:49:23 3rd Pfc. Andrew Heizer 01:53:20

Top Team Finishers Place Team Participants Representing Historical Unit Combined Time 1st Master Sgt. Michael Perry 82nd Airborne Division 01:53:23 Sgt. Rene Bonilla Sgt. Christian Rivera Pfc. Andrew Heizer

2nd 1st Sgt. Yolanda Porterfield 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment 01:56:55 Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez Staff Sgt. Tyrell Wallace Staff Sgt. Jose Velazquez

3rd Sgt. 1st Class Esther Carrasco 101st Airborne Division 02:07:59 Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Campos Staff Sgt. Danielle Hicks Staff Sgt. Victory Krauss

Sustaining the Legacy

Events like this commemorative foot march serve a critical dual purpose for the Quartermaster community. They forge the physical and mental toughness required for large-scale combat operations, while ensuring the bravery and sacrifices of the "Greatest Generation" remain at the forefront of the modern Army's consciousness.