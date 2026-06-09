STORAGEBLUE'S CLIFTON FACILITY REACHES HISTORIC 99% OCCUPANCY IN LESS THAN 18 MONTHS

Milestone reflects strong customer demand, strategic market positioning, and continued growth across Northern New Jersey.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Powered self-storage operator StorageBlue , one of New Jersey's leading self-storage providers, today announced that its Clifton facility has achieved a historic 99% occupancy rate in less than 18 months, marking one of the highest occupancy levels in the company's history and underscoring the continued demand for convenient, affordable storage solutions throughout Northern New Jersey.The milestone reflects years of strategic investment in customer service, facility operations, and flexible storage options designed to meet the evolving needs of local residents, businesses, students, and families.Located in the heart of Clifton, the facility serves customers from across Passaic, Bergen, Essex, and Hudson counties, providing secure storage units, free pickup services, and flexible rental options that have become hallmarks of the StorageBlue brand."Reaching 99% occupancy in such a short time is an incredible achievement and a testament to the trust our customers place in StorageBlue," said Alan Mruvka , CEO of StorageBlue. "As more people seek ways to maximize their living and working spaces, we've focused on delivering a storage experience that is simple, convenient, and affordable. This milestone reflects the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers."The achievement comes amid growing demand for self-storage nationwide, driven by urbanization, downsizing, apartment living, remote work, life transitions, and small business growth. In densely populated regions such as Northern New Jersey, self-storage continues to play an increasingly important role in helping residents create more usable space at home while maintaining access to their belongings.StorageBlue's Clifton location has become particularly popular due to its central location, competitive pricing, and unique customer benefits and service."We've always believed storage should be easy," said Mruvka. "Whether someone is moving, renovating, decluttering, managing a business, or simply making room for what matters most, we're committed to removing friction from the process."The company credits the facility's success to a combination of customer-first policies, strategic marketing, operational excellence, and strong community relationships developed throughout Northern New Jersey.As occupancy levels continue to climb, StorageBlue remains focused on expanding its services and enhancing the customer experience across its portfolio of facilities."This milestone isn't just about occupancy," Mruvka added. "It's about serving our communities, solving real space challenges, and helping customers live and work more efficiently. We look forward to continuing that mission in the other areas we serve as we grow."About StorageBlueServing North Jersey for over 35+ years, StorageBlue is a leading New Jersey self-storage company providing secure, affordable, and convenient storage solutions for residential and commercial customers. Known for its customer-first approach, StorageBlue offers flexible storage options, competitive pricing, and services designed to make storage simple. With multiple locations throughout New Jersey, StorageBlue helps customers create more space for what matters most.For more information, visit storageblue.com.CONTACTSStorageBlue Founder and CEO Alan Mruvka is available for interviews or comments on request.MediaAllison Reichelallison@storageblue.com

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