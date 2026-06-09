VERZA TV Launches 'Who's Where' A New Celebrity News & Pop Culture Series from E! Co-Founders Alan Mruvka & Larry Namer

Following the launch of The Vertical Tea, VERZA TV expands its original programming with a new series focused on celebrity culture and entertainment trends.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV , the next-generation streaming platform and digital theatre for the next generation, today announced the launch of "Who's Where," a new original series dedicated to celebrity news, pop culture, entertainment trends, and the stories driving conversations across Hollywood and social media.Created by E! Entertainment Television Co-Founders Alan Mruvka and Larry Namer, the series marks the latest addition to VERZA TV's growing lineup of original programming following the recent launch of The Vertical Tea, which exclusively covers the rapidly expanding world of microdramas.The new series will feature discussions on celebrity relationships, red carpet appearances, entertainment news, social media buzz, industry rumors, trending stories, and the personalities shaping modern pop culture, all in 60-second bites."More than three decades ago, Larry and I helped create The Soup, one of the most recognizable entertainment commentary shows in television history," said Alan Mruvka, Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television and Founder of VERZA TV. "With Who's Where, we're bringing that same spirit of conversation, entertainment, and cultural commentary to today's celebrity landscape and digital-first audience."The launch further expands VERZA TV's investment in original programming designed specifically for mobile-first viewers and fans seeking engaging, highly shareable entertainment content."Celebrity culture has always been a powerful force in media," said Larry Namer, Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television. "Audiences want more than headlines, they want context, conversation, and personality. Who's Where gives viewers a fun and entertaining way to stay connected to what's happening across Hollywood and beyond."The show arrives as celebrity content continues to drive significant engagement across social media platforms, streaming services, and digital publishers, with audiences increasingly consuming entertainment news through short-form and mobile-first formats.Who's Where joins The Vertical Tea as part of VERZA TV's expanding portfolio of original series that combine commentary, entertainment, and community around emerging cultural categories.About VERZA TVFounded by E! Entertainment Television Co-Founder Alan Mruvka, VERZA TV is a next-generation, mobile-first vertical streaming platform redefining how audiences discover and engage with premium short-form content. Launched with an unprecedented 80+ titles, VERZA TV is built for the way content is consumed today, delivering high-quality vertical microdramas and original programming designed specifically for mobile viewing. Positioned as the digital theatre for the next generation, VERZA TV combines premium storytelling with modern mobile technology, creating a platform where cinematic storytelling meets the convenience and accessibility of mobile streaming. In a first for the industry, VERZA TV is expanding beyond a traditional streaming platform into a creator-driven ecosystem, enabling content creators, microdrama creators, and podcasters to upload and monetize their content through a revenue-sharing model in a YouTube-like format where every creator can own their own pay-per-view channel on the VERZA TV platform. This evolution positions VERZA TV at the intersection of streaming, social engagement, and the creator economy, combining the accessibility of user-generated platforms with the premium standards of traditional studios. In another first for the industry, VERZA TV is now adding long-form feature films to its platform. Only on VERZA TV, viewers can now turn their phones horizontally to watch feature films made in the traditional landscape format, allowing independent filmmakers to also stream films on the platform, in the same pay-per-view model. verzatv.com verzatv.io filmologylabs.comCONTACTSVERZA TV Founder and CEO Alan Mruvka is available for interviews or comments on request.MediaAllison Reichelallison@verzatv.com

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