DSN Software Launches Atlas, a Fully AI-Powered, Lightning-Fast, Browser-Based Platform Built for Specialty Dental

Logo DSN

New platform brings AI, speed, and access from any device to oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics.

Specialty practices have been stuck choosing between modern software built for general dentistry and aging systems built for their specialty. Atlas ends that tradeoff.” — Sam Munakl

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSN Software today announced the launch of DSN Atlas, the next generation of its practice management platform for specialty dental practices. Atlas is fully AI-powered, lightning fast, browser-based, and runs on any device, giving oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics practices a faster, modern way to run every part of the practice.

DSN Atlas is not a patch or an update. Everything a practice runs on has been rebuilt for speed, modernized for how teams work today, and made accessible from any device on the planet. Scheduling, clinical records, imaging, billing, payments, and AI now live on a single platform that opens in a browser, with nothing to install and no server to maintain.

At the center of Atlas is Ask Atlas, an AI assistant connected to a practice's live patient data. Staff can pull charts, run reports, generate dashboards, and check where referrals stand by voice or text, and surgeons can query patient information mid-procedure without ungloving. Atlas also introduces a Referral Hub for tracking incoming referrals and the ability for doctors to send prescriptions directly from a phone.

"Specialty practices have been stuck choosing between modern software built for general dentistry and aging systems built for their specialty," said Sam Munakl, CEO of DSN Software. "Atlas ends that tradeoff. It is the platform our customers already trust, rebuilt for speed and built around the way oral surgeons, periodontists, and endodontists actually work."

DSN was built specifically for surgical specialties rather than adapted from general dentistry software, and Atlas extends that focus. On average, DSN customers achieve positive ROI within nine months, a 40 percent increase in administrative productivity, a 15 percent increase in case acceptance, and a 50 percent reduction in time spent on clinical documentation.

Current DSN customers can move to Atlas with minimal disruption. DSN makes the switch easy, with hands-on support at every step, customer data and settings carried over, and a timeline that fits each practice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.