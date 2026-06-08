The Wait is Over; Burlingame State Campground Opens for the Season

Published on Monday, June 08, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces the completion of three new shower and restroom facilities at Burlingame State Campground in Charlestown. Reservations will open for the 2026 season through Reserve America on Wednesday, June 10, at 9 AM. The first night to make a reservation will be Friday, June 12.

Phase One of the project brings exciting upgrades to the Midpark North, Fish Camp and Mills Camp sections of the campground with the addition of three modern restroom and shower facilities. Designed to enhance visitor comfort and accessibility, the new buildings are ADA-compliant and feature new septic systems, indoor/outdoor coin-operated hot water showers, energy-efficient lighting, and durable, water-conserving plumbing fixtures. The $18M project is funded primarily through the voter-approved 2021 Beach, Clean Water, and Green Economy Bond, along with $2M federal grant. Construction is expected to be fully completed in April 2027.

As with last season, fewer campsites will be available for reservation while the second phase of the project begins. For safety reasons, the campground beach will be closed this season because it is within the active construction area for the Main Camp shower and restroom project. We know this may be disappointing, but there are many nearby options where campers can enjoy the water. The Burlingame State Picnic Area and Ninigret Park, which is managed by the Town of Charlestown, are both just a short drive from the campground and offer wonderful alternative spots for swimming. DEM appreciates campers’ patience as we work to enhance Burlingame’s amenities.

Before reserving a campsite, review this map, to identify available sites and their proximity to active construction areas. Campers near construction zones may experience increased noise, traffic, and temporary disruptions. Construction is scheduled weekdays from 7 AM – 5 PM; no work is anticipated on weekends and holidays. Book your stay at riparks.ri.gov/campgrounds.

First opened in 1934, Burlingame is one of Rhode Island’s first campgrounds. Located next to Watchaug Pond in Charlestown, Burlingame State Campground covers 3,100 acres and is one of the biggest campgrounds in the eastern United States.

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