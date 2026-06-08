The Kentucky Water Utilities Advisory Committee to Meet June 26

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 8, 2026) – The Kentucky Water Utilities Advisory Committee will meet June 26 at 10 a.m. Eastern Day Time. This will be a hybrid meeting.

For those attending virtually click on the Teams meeting here. Those wishing to attend in person can do so at 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky.

Agenda

Welcome and call to order – Sarah Marshall, director, DOW

DOW updates Staff updates Water Shed Branch Manager, Samantha Vogeler Regulation updates – John Webb

Funding opportunities Economic development – Kari Johnson, Department for Environmental Protection GRANT program – Joseph Gearon, Cabinet for Economic Development Source Water Protection Fund (SWPF) – Chloe Brantley, Kentucky Rural Water Association Source Water Protection Assistance Program (SWPAP) – Dale Booth, Kentucky Division of Water & Chloe Brantley, Kentucky Rural Water Association Overflow Stormwater Grant (OSG) – Dale Booth, Kentucky Division of Water Emerging Contaminants in Disadvantaged Communities (ECSDC) – Melanie Arnold, Department for Environmental Protection & Jackie Logsdon, Kentucky Division of Water State Revolving Funds (SRF) Tips & Tricks – Hollie Delaney, Kentucky Division of Water Operator scholarships – Valerie Lucas, KY/TN Water Professionals

Committee/workgroup reports

Comments and announcements

Future meetings Friday, September 4, 2026 at 10 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Adjourn

Information about the Kentucky Water Utilities Advisory Committee as well as materials from previous meetings may be found here.

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