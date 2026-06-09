The Farewell Kansas City Symphony Designers' Showhouse

56th Kansa City Symphony Designers' Showhouse

56th Kansas City Symphony Designers' Showhouse opens to the public June 13

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas City Symphony Alliance celebrates the 56th showhouse event at the Farewell Symphony Designers’ Showhouse at 12 West 53rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO, 64112. This magnificent three-story Prairie Style residence, nestled in the heart of Kansas City’s cherished Countryside neighborhood, stands as a true architectural masterpiece. Built in 1909, the 5,890-square-foot home radiates grandeur, offering five spacious bedrooms, five beautifully preserved fireplaces, and stunning hardwood floors that tell a story with every step.

The Kansas City Symphony Alliance’s Symphony Designers’ Showhouse is one of the longest running showhouse fundraising events of its kind in the country. With this year being the final showhouse event. This Kansas City tradition has raised over $5.5 million for the Kansas City Symphony and its programs. Self-guided tours of the redesigned house start Saturday, June 13 and run through Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The 56th Showhouse is open to the public Saturday, June 13 - Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Monday and Tuesday - closed

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday - 10:00am - 4:00pm

Thursday - 10:00am - 8:00pm

Sunday - 11:00am - 4:00pm

The Showhouse is located at 12 West 53rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64112. Visit www.showhouse.org for more information. Follow the showhouse on Facebook and Instagram @KansasCitySymphonyAlliance

About the 56th Showhouse

The 2026 Symphony Designers’ Showhouse is located in the cherished Countryside neighborhood and will be open during FIFA World Cup 2026.

This year’s event carries even greater meaning as the Final Symphony Designers’ Showhouse is presented. You are invited to celebrate not only this extraordinary home, but also the legacy of creativity, community, and support that has defined this beloved tradition—raising more than $5.5 million for the Kansas City Symphony and leaving a lasting impact on our community.

About the Kansas City Symphony Alliance

The Kansas City Symphony Alliance is a nonprofit volunteer organization which promotes an interest in symphonic music throughout the greater Kansas City area, and in particular the welfare of the Kansas City Symphony, the Kansas City Symphony’s programming, young peoples’ concerts, and youth activities, through volunteerism, educational projects, social activities, and fundraising projects.

About the Kansas City Symphony

Founded in 1982, the Kansas City Symphony has established itself as a major force in the cultural life of the community. Praised for performances of uncompromising standard, the orchestra is the largest in the region and enjoys a national reputation under the artistic leadership of Music Director Michael Stern. The Symphony performs more than 130 concerts each year, reaching more than 250,000 community members. The Symphony welcomes guests of international acclaim as part of its Classical and Pops series and serves as the orchestra for the Kansas City Ballet and Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Complementing its full schedule of concerts, the Symphony enriches the lives of Kansas City residents by providing music education opportunities for children and adults, such as KinderKonzerts, Young People’s Concerts, an instrument petting zoo and concert comments. The Mobile Music Box, a popup stage created by the Symphony during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaches thousands of audience members each season with dozens of chamber music concerts throughout the Kansas City metro area.

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