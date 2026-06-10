Auxano® Medical Launches Newly Redesigned Website Showcasing ARKEO™ and INTREPED® Orthopedic Implant Technologies

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New digital platform highlights proprietary Auxano® osseointegration technology and growing foot & ankle implant portfolio

It was important to create a digital experience that clearly communicates our science, our products, and our commitment to advancing orthopedic fixation.” — Joe Harr, Sales & Distribution Manager

BRECKSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auxano® Medical , an orthopedic implant company focused on advancing osseointegration and bone-implant interface technology, recently announced the launch of its newly redesigned website.The updated platform provides surgeons, distributors, and industry partners with expanded access to information about AuxanoMedical’s proprietary surface morphology technology and its growing portfolio of orthopedic implant systems, including the ARKEO™ Wedge Fixation System and the INTREPED® Intraosseous Fusion Device Designed with a modern interface and streamlined navigation, the new website offers a more comprehensive look at the company’s mission to improve hard tissue integration through innovative implant design. The relaunch also reflects AuxanoMedical’s continued growth within the foot and ankle orthopedic market.“Our new website better represents who we are as a company and where we are headed,” said Joe Harr, Sales & Distribution Manager at AuxanoMedical. “As we continue innovating and introducing technologies like ARKEO™ and INTREPED, it was important to create a digital experience that clearly communicates our science, our products, and our commitment to advancing orthopedic fixation.”The redesigned website features:• Expanded product information for ARKEO™ and INTREPED• Enhanced visibility into Auxanosurface morphology technology• A new education center, featuring clinical research and technology resources• Improved mobile responsiveness and user experienceCleveland-based Stream 9 served as the web developers for this exciting project. "We truly value our role in the project as AuxanoMedical's technical partner. These are products that make a real difference in people's lives. We're happy to see the new website come together in a way that serves their vision,” reflected Kirk Miesle, Founder of Stream 9.AuxanoMedical’s proprietary surface morphology technology is engineered to support continuous bone integration and optimized stress transfer at the bone-implant interface. The company’s implant systems are designed to support procedural efficiency while prioritizing patient healing and fixation performance.The INTREPEDIntraosseous Fusion Device combines a modern 3D-printed titanium architecture with Auxanosurface technology to achieve highly consistent midfoot arthrodesis through a minimally invasive approach. The fully intraosseous INTREPEDconstruct offers an alternative to dorsal plating, screws, and staples.The ARKEO™ Wedge Fixation System launched earlier this year and applies the same proven principles to flatfoot deformity correction. Designed with a generous graft cavity, a fully fenestrated architecture, and patented Auxanoin-growth technology, the ARKEO™ Cotton and Evans osteotomy wedges feature a contoured profile with rounded edges.Visitors can explore the new website at www.AuxanoMedical.net About AuxanoMedicalAuxanoMedical is an orthopedic implant company focused on advancing osseointegration through proprietary surface morphology technology designed to improve bone-implant integration and fixation performance. Based in Brecksville, Ohio, the company develops innovative orthopedic solutions for foot and ankle applications, including the ARKEO™ Wedge Fixation System and the INTREPEDIntraosseous Fusion Device.

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