Ken Strickler Takes On New Role as President & CEO of Commonwealth

Ken Strickler, President & CEO, Commonwealth Commonwealth Logo

Company also announces areas of growth and expansion in VA & US

I’m very honored to continue the company’s evolution as an innovative, industry-leading firm in the dynamic commercial real estate market.” — Ken Strickler, President & CEO, Commonwealth

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth, formerly Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), announces that Ken Strickler now leads the commercial real estate company as President and CEO following the retirement of founder and former CEO Mark Claud.

Strickler joined CCP in 2005 as an Assistant Property Manager. He became Director of Asset Management and Investments in 2008 and was named President in 2016. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematical economics from Hampden-Sydney College.

As Commonwealth launches a new era under Strickler’s leadership, the company also announced several exciting areas of growth throughout Virginia and other areas of the U.S.:

• Building out/expanding sales & leasing capabilities into Fredericksburg, Va.

• Expanding lodging & property management presence in Virginia Beach/Hampton Roads, Va.

• Expanding rural land, farm and forestry brokerage services throughout the state, especially noting growth in large land sales with a home/estate on the property

• Adding a brokerage capability in Nashville in 2025

• Expanding the commercial real estate portfolio in Dallas

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2026, Commonwealth now has over 225 employees and a footprint spanning 15 states with more than 24 million square feet of real estate under management. In April 2026, the company unveiled a reinvigorated brand identity under the Commonwealth banner, uniting all lines of service into one integrated platform across property management; sales and leasing; asset management; project management; investments; land, farm and forestry; and lodging management.

“I’m very honored to continue the company’s evolution as an innovative, industry-leading firm in the dynamic commercial real estate market,” said Strickler. “Also, it’s very humbling to step into Mark Claud’s very big shoes. He founded the company on a unique vision of providing an entrepreneurial, boutique-style approach that has been instrumental to our success. Moving forward, our integrated offering as Commonwealth creates opportunities for future growth and allows clients to benefit from the firm’s collective expertise.”

“Over the past 30 years, I’ve been most proud of the outstanding group of people who work here and their extraordinary attention to detail on behalf of our clients, each and every day,” said Claud, who founded the company on his birthday in 1996 and came full-circle to retire a few days after his birthday in 2026. “I look forward to watching Ken lead the company into an exciting new chapter as Commonwealth continues to make an enduring impact with our employees, clients and partners.”

About Commonwealth

Commonwealth provides an integrated portfolio of commercial real estate solutions that creates long-term value to its clients and partners. Our services are built on deep expertise, collaboration, a commitment to shared success, and the pursuit of enduring relationships. With offices in 15 states and a footprint across the country, our broad view of the market and on-the-ground experience allows us to offer strategic counsel to our clients and uncover opportunities that drive meaningful results. In 2026, Commonwealth was named a Top Workplace by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. For more information, visit commonwealthcommercial.com.

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