Barnstable County Human Rights Academy Inspires Student Leaders Across Cape Cod

Published on: June 8, 2026

As the 2025–2026 school year comes to a close, Barnstable County is celebrating a new generation of student leaders who are making a meaningful impact in their schools and communities.

This spring, the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission (BCHRAC) hosted the 2026 Human Rights Academy, bringing together students from seven schools across Barnstable County for a day of learning, collaboration, and leadership development centered on the theme Building Community Connections.

Through engaging discussions, interactive activities, and presentations highlighting opportunities for civic engagement, students explored how they can advance human rights at the local level and help create more inclusive, welcoming communities. Participants examined the importance of connection, understanding, and advocacy while learning practical ways to support their peers and strengthen the communities where they live, learn, and grow.

The Human Rights Academy provides students with the tools and confidence to become active leaders, encouraging them to recognize the value of diverse perspectives and the power of working together to create positive change.

While the school year may be ending, the impact of these students’ dedication, creativity, and commitment to human rights will continue well into the future. Barnstable County looks forward to seeing how these emerging leaders continue to advocate for others, build connections, and help shape stronger, more inclusive communities across Cape Cod.