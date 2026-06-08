Safety First: Rough River project team prioritizes safety ahead of blasting operations

Louisville, Ky. – Team members on the Rough River Dam Safety Modification project recently took part in a Rock Blasting Quality Assurance for Construction Personnel training to learn more about blasting operations on construction projects.

The training, held May 18-22 in Louisville, Kentucky, provided an orientation to USACE Louisville District construction personnel on how to perform essential checks on the plans and field work during blasting operations. Surface and underwater rock blasting is part of the work on Phase II of the Rough River Dam Safety Modification project in Falls of Rough, Kentucky.

Louisville District staff were presented with a wide variety of information on USACE blasting processes and procedures. Some of the most important topics covered during the training week were the basics of rock blasting mechanics, blasting safety, and the project-specific challenges that the Rough River team might encounter related to the local geology, said Mark Elson, an instructor for the training and a senior geologist at the USACE Nashville District.

“The geology at the Rough River Dam project site is uniquely challenging because of the unpredictable nature of karst. Karstic rocks are known to have voids and cavernous features formed by dissolution as that rock interacts with groundwater over time,” Bernard Seifert, an instructor for the training and engineering geologist and explosive engineer at the Jacksonville District said. “Rock blasting at Rough River Dam will require careful design to control the blasts while mitigating for these flaws that are inherent in the native rock.”

Gina Romano, an instructor for the training and geologist at the New England District, noted that proper training for QA representatives is essential in the success of all blasting operations.

“It’s important for quality assurance representatives assigned to oversee blasting operations to receive blasting training prior to field activities to ensure that the design intent is met safely,” she said. “It is imperative that the government adequately oversees the work executed by our contractors, and this training will help the QA reps know what to look for to ensure our quality and safety objectives are met.”

Jason Root, senior resident engineer for the Rough River Dam Safety Modification project, said he found the training invaluable.

“This training reminded me of the incredible complexity of blasting operations – the attention to detail, focus on safety, expertise and teamwork required to get this right.There will be a lot of different people working together to make sure we get this part of our project right,” he said.

“Everything we do on this project will have safety as its most important thought, especially with blasting operations, Root added. “To be clear, the entire project is to reduce risk to the area from a failure with the dam. This one critical aspect has a special risk associated with it, but it is all under the banner of safety and making sure we do right by the communities surrounding Rough River Lake. Bottom line - we need to protect the public and our staff as we conduct this blasting. Nothing is more important.”

“Getting this right is our top priority.The residents and businesses in the area deserve nothing less.”

Robby Wheeler, technical lead engineer for the Rough River Dam Safety Modification project, echoed Root’s focus on safety.

“Safety is the number one priority for all of the work completed for this modification project.Blasting is no exception,” he said. “Industry and USACE experts generated the rock blasting design and specifications. Field inspectors from the contractor and USACE will be present during blasting to ensure the design and specifications are being met safely.”

“Dam Safety is our number one priority throughout the length of this modification project.All work activities will be completed with this in mind and not compromised.This will ensure successful completion of the project and reduce the overall risk associated with the Rough River Dam.”

Blasting operations for the project are tentatively scheduled to begin in Spring 2027. Blasting will be necessary on both the upstream and downstream sides of the left abutment of the dam to construct the new outlet works. It will include above ground and underwater blasting. Nearby property owners that are within blasting zones will be notified and full coordination will occur prior to blasting activities.

Members of the USACE Rock Blasting and Tunneling Committee will serve as subject matter experts to support the Rough River team by reviewing the Master Blast Plan, providing oversight during the test blasting program and as an on-going resource to project.