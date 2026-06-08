375th CONS prepares contracting officers to deliver mission support worldwide

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — The 375th Contracting Squadron recently completed contingency contracting officer training as part of its annual readiness requirements.

The six-day training took place in late May and brought together over 20 contracting officers, along with mentors from the United States Transportation Command, Air Force Installation Contracting Central, and the 763rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

“The purpose of this training is to get those in the contracting career field accustomed to operations in a contingency or deployed environment,” said Tech Sgt. Chris Rogers, 375th CONS contracting officer and training organizer. “It’s important to get them practice for deployed operations, especially since our guiding regulations change how we do business down-range.”

For both home-station missions and contingency operations, contracting officers plan, negotiate, and manage contracts for supplies, services, and construction. They ensure Airmen have the resources needed to accomplish their missions while overseeing every stage of the contracting process, from acquisition to compliance.

To prepare for those responsibilities in contingency environments, participants completed academic instruction and hands-on exercises that required them to operate amid simulated airborne and chemical attacks. During those exercises, they solved time-sensitive contracting problems and worked through unfamiliar construction projects, including renovations to dining facilities and barracks.

“A memorable moment from this training was a scenario that required me to make acquisition decisions under operational pressure while being in full Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear,” said Staff Sgt. Danny Alamin, 375th CONS contracting officer and training participant. “It was a stark reminder that in a real deployment, there is no time to second-guess; you must be decisive, informed, and mission-focused without losing sight that your own life, and the lives of your peers are at stake.”

The training strengthens the 375th CONS while supporting the 375th Air Mobility Wing's priorities of preparing, performing, and projecting. By exposing Airmen to contingency scenarios, the course helps prepare them for deployed operations, strengthens their ability to perform under pressure, and ensures they can project mission support wherever it is needed.

The course also reinforced the critical role contracting officers play in supporting operational success.

“My biggest takeaway from this course is that contracting does not stop at the garrison gate—our role as force multipliers is just as critical in contingency environments as it is at home station,” said Alamin. “Being a competent CCO requires continuous preparation, sound judgment, and the ability to leverage commercial support even in the most complex and contested environments.”