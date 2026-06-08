After life-changing stroke, Kentucky State graduate turns resilience into purpose

Kayla-Jonae Williams completed her degree in Mass Communication and Journalism after taking online courses during recovery and returning to campus



FRANKFORT, Ky. — The path to Commencement for Kayla-Jonae Williams was shaped by a fierce determination to keep moving forward when her future was suddenly uncertain.

Williams, a Spring 2026 graduate of Kentucky State University, earned her degree in Mass Communication and Journalism after overcoming a life-changing medical challenge that interrupted, but did not end, her college journey.

In 2023, Williams suffered a spinal cord stroke. Doctors initially told her family that she might not survive and, if she did, would likely never walk again. Through rehabilitation, faith, and determination, Williams regained the ability to walk, talk, and drive.

During the fall 2023 semester, Williams remained enrolled through online coursework while recovering. By fall 2024, she had returned to campus for in-person classes and resumed the path toward the degree she had set out to complete.

For Williams, Kentucky State became part of a larger story of recovery, purpose, and persistence.

“Resilient, transformative, and purposeful are the words I would use to describe my Kentucky State experience,” Williams said. “Resilient, because I had to keep going through one of the most difficult periods of my life. Transformative, because I came back stronger and more confident. Purposeful, because everything I experienced reminded me that my story can help me serve and encourage others.”

Dr. Shannon Brogan, Professor of Speech Communication and academic advisor for Mass Communication and Journalism majors, said Williams’ journey reflects the determination she brought to her academic work.

“Kayla-Jonae’s journey reflects the kind of determination and purpose we hope to see in our students,” Brogan said. “She continued to grow as a communicator and storyteller while facing challenges that would have stopped many people. Her graduation is a powerful reminder of what persistence, faith, and support can make possible.”

As a Mass Communication and Journalism student, Williams developed skills in writing, communication, critical thinking, and storytelling. Those skills fit naturally with her passion for community engagement and disability advocacy, areas that became even more meaningful after her own recovery experience.

Her journey also sharpened her interest in service beyond the field of media. Williams plans to enter an LPN program this fall while also seeking opportunities in communication and journalism. Together, those interests reflect the way she sees her future: using her voice, her training, and her personal experience to help others.

Williams’ story is part of a larger Class of 2026 narrative at Kentucky State, where graduates crossed the Commencement stage with stories of academic achievement, personal perseverance, professional preparation, and service to their communities.

For Williams, Commencement represented more than the completion of a degree. It marked a hard-won milestone in a journey that required physical strength, academic discipline, and faith in a future she was still determined to build.

That combination of perseverance and purpose now guides her next steps.

As she prepares for nursing studies and continues to pursue opportunities in media, Williams carries with her the lessons of her Kentucky State experience: the importance of resilience in the face of adversity, the power of education during difficult seasons, and the responsibility to use one’s story in service to others.

For Williams, graduation was not simply an ending. It was proof of what determination, support, and purpose can make possible.