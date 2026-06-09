Orange Marketing | Funnel Clarity

B2B Sales Training Leader Turns AI Visibility Gap Into Highest-Converting Lead Channel After Answer Engine Optimization Audit

I was surprised how quickly we jumped, not only in the trust signals score, but in seeing real results in how AI traffic was converting. These weren’t just visitors. They were buyers.” — Tyler Vance, Director of Client Engagement, Funnel Clarity

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a top-10 Diamond HubSpot Partner specializing in B2B revenue operations and marketing execution, today announced the results of an Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) engagement with Funnel Clarity, a B2B sales training and consultancy firm.After a targeted AEO audit and six structured technical changes, Funnel Clarity's AI-referred contacts converted to customers at 15%: five times the 3% rate achieved by organic search. Additionally, results were visible in HubSpot within one month of implementation.Funnel Clarity had built a content-rich website and a strong reputation in B2B sales consulting. But as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity became how B2B buyers research vendors, the company faced a growing visibility problem. Their expertise was hard for AI to find, verify, and recommend.The issues were structural: buyer questions were scattered rather than consolidated, the About Us page lacked verifiable human detail, page titles were written for branding rather than clarity, and schema markup had fallen out of date. Privacy and terms pages were also blocked from AI crawlers, a legacy SEO setting quietly working against them.Funnel Clarity recognized the shift early but took a characteristically measured approach. Tyler Vance, Director of Client Engagement, wanted proof before making any moves: "We're a data-backed company. We didn't want a knee-jerk reaction. We wanted to find out what the hard data said about how to shift our strategy to become more visible to AI.”Orange Marketing ran a full AEO audit using AI Trust Signals, a purpose-built tool that scores AI readability across key trust factors, and configured HubSpot's AI referral source tracking so every improvement could be measured from day one. Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO of Orange Marketing, noted: "Funnel Clarity had strong authority, but gaps that are incredibly common and completely invisible to standard SEO tools. The fixes were clear, fast, and didn't require a content overhaul.”The six changes implemented covered FAQ page consolidation, About Us page depth, page title rewrites, AI crawler unblocking, a contact page response commitment, and updated schema markup embedded directly into HubSpot CMS pages with no developer required.The lift in conversion rate was significant, but the more telling detail was buyer behavior. AI-referred contacts arrived pre-qualified and ready to engage. They had already researched their options, compared vendors, and formed an opinion before ever reaching Funnel Clarity. That is what the pipeline looks like for B2B companies that have made themselves visible and verifiable to AI.For the complete Funnel Clarity case study, visit orangemarketing.com About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B and Nonprofit Revenue Operations and Marketing / GTM execution. With 150+ five-star reviews, Orange provides expertise in CRM migrations, remediations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps. Orange Marketing helps B2Bs and NonProfits grow with HubSpot by offering implementation, optimization, and operational support across all Hubs: Sales, Marketing, Content and Service (Help Desk).For more information, visit https://www.orangemarketing.com About Funnel ClarityFunnel Clarity is a research-driven sales training and performance improvement company founded by Tom Snyder, former CEO of Huthwaite, and Sales Expert and Coach Jill Ulvestad. The company combines the science of human performance with modern sales methodology to deliver measurable results across prospecting, qualification, consultative selling, and sales coaching. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Funnel Clarity serves B2B organizations through online, on-site, and hybrid training engagements.For more information, visit https://www.funnelclarity.com

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