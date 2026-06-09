Community Foundation Tampa Bay President & CEO Marlene Spalten Announces Retirement Plans

Marlene Spalten, President & CEO, Community Foundation Tampa Bay

The leader who helped transform the Foundation into Florida's largest community foundation will continue serving through June 2027.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Foundation Tampa Bay announced that President & CEO Marlene Spalten plans to retire in June 2027 after nearly 14 years of transformational leadership that helped establish the Foundation as the largest community foundation in Florida and one of the largest in the nation.Spalten will continue serving as President & CEO through June 2027 while supporting a strategic transition process led by the Foundation's Board of Directors.Since joining Community Foundation Tampa Bay in 2012, Spalten has guided a remarkable period of growth and community impact. During her tenure, donor-advised and permanent assets have grown from $142 million to more than $1.1 billion, while annual grantmaking has expanded significantly to support critical needs and nonprofit projects throughout the Tampa Bay region. Spalten is only the third President & CEO in the Foundation's 35-year history.Under Spalten's leadership, Community Foundation Tampa Bay has expanded its role as a philanthropic leader and launched several community collaboratives that bring together philanthropists, nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders to address some of the region's most pressing challenges, including early childhood education, degree attainment, and mental health."With Marlene continuing to lead the Foundation through June 2027, we have the opportunity to build on our strong momentum, advance our strategic priorities, and thoughtfully prepare for the future," said Linda Simmons, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Her leadership has helped position Community Foundation Tampa Bay for continued growth and impact, and we are excited about all that we will accomplish together in the year ahead.""Throughout my career, I have believed that the most successful organizations are those that prepare for the future while continuing to focus on the work at hand. Community Foundation Tampa Bay is well-positioned to do both,” said Spalten. “I remain energized by our mission, excited about the opportunities ahead, and committed to leading the Foundation through the next year."As part of its long-standing commitment to responsible governance, the Board is enacting the comprehensive succession plan and has established an Executive Transition Committee and Search Committee to oversee the process of identifying the Foundation's next President & CEO.Additional information regarding the transition process will be shared as appropriate in the months ahead.About Community Foundation Tampa BayCommunity Foundation Tampa Bay is the leading philanthropic investor in the Tampa Bay area. Founded in 1990, Community Foundation Tampa Bay connects philanthropists, nonprofits, business leaders, and community leaders to drive fundamental changes in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. Over the past 35 years, Community Foundation Tampa Bay and its donors have invested more than $516 million in nonprofit organizations to help our community thrive. Learn about Community Foundation Tampa Bay at www.cftampabay.org

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