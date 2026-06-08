UNITAR launches digital credentials to enhance global recognition of learning

3 June 2026 - Following the roll-out of the digital credentials on the UNCC:Learn platform in January 2026, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is launching its new digital credentialing system, starting with a first set of courses, as part of a phased rollout across its learning portfolio.

This milestone reflects UNITAR’s long-term vision to strengthen how learning achievements are recognized, shared and valued across borders. By introducing secure, digital credentials, the Institute is reinforcing its commitment to innovation in capacity development and to supporting learners in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.