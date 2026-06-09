4U Solutions & Headsafe US Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Objective Concussion Assessment Across Key Markets

Partnership strengthens Headsafe’s regional commercialization efforts with established medical distribution coverage across Pennsylvania, Ohio, & West Virginia.

LATROBE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4U Solutions, an independent distributor of technology-based medical devices, and Headsafe US, Inc., an emerging medical technology company commercializing objective concussion assessment solutions in the United States, today announced a new distribution partnership focused on expanding access to Nurochek™, Headsafe’s FDA-cleared portable EEG system used as an aid to the diagnosis of concussion.

Under the agreement, 4U Solutions will support regional distribution and commercial activity for Nurochek™ across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, helping broaden access to objective brain assessment technology in healthcare settings where timely concussion evaluation is critical.

Based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, 4U Solutions operates through strategically located offices across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, allowing the company to reach major medical and community centers with same-day service. The company is known for distributing technology-based medical devices and for building strong customer relationships through reliability, responsiveness, and service.

Nurochek™ is an FDA-cleared portable EEG system that provides objective brain function data as an aid to the diagnosis of concussion, also known as mild traumatic brain injury. Using visual evoked potentials, the system rapidly captures and analyzes brain-response data through EEG sensors embedded in the Nurochek headset, delivering results in approximately two minutes without requiring a baseline test.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with 4U Solutions, which strengthens our U.S. commercialization effort and expands access to objective concussion assessment across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia,” said Philip Gower, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Headsafe US, Inc. “As an independent medical device distributor, 4U Solutions brings a strong track record of performance and service. We are pleased to have them represent our brand and support access to objective concussion assessment across their established regional relationships.”

“We are excited to partner with Headsafe to bring Nurochek™ to clinicians across our region. Objective concussion assessment addresses a real need in the market, and we believe this technology can support faster, more consistent clinical decision-making in the settings where it matters most.”

This collaboration is expected to support Headsafe’s broader U.S. commercialization strategy by pairing Nurochek™ with an experienced regional distribution partner that understands how to serve hospitals, community-based providers, and other healthcare customers across important mid-Atlantic markets.

About 4U Solutions

4U Solutions is an independent distributor of technology-based medical devices based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The company is built on a strong commitment to reliability, service, and long-standing business relationships. With offices strategically located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, 4U Solutions provides same-day service to major medical and community centers across the region.

About Headsafe

Headsafe is a medical technology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a growing U.S. presence. Its mission is to make concussion assessment faster, safer, and more consistent across points of care.

The company’s flagship product, Nurochek™, is a portable, FDA-cleared brain assessment device used to aid the diagnosis of concussion, delivering objective brain function data in approximately two minutes without requiring a baseline test. Designed for use in emergency departments, urgent care centers, neurology clinics, and sports medicine settings, Nurochek™ is intended for healthcare facilities.

With U.S. commercial operations led by CEO Craig Corrance, Headsafe is focused on supporting real-world adoption through practical implementation, training, and clinical workflow integration.

Nurochek™ is currently cleared for sale in the United States. It is not approved or cleared for sale in Australia or other markets at this time.

Important Use Information

Nurochek™ is FDA-cleared as an aid in the diagnosis of mild traumatic brain injury, concussion, when used in conjunction with a standard neurological assessment. It is cleared for patients ages 12 to 44 years old, within 120 hours (5 days) of a potential head injury, and is intended for prescription use in healthcare facilities or by healthcare professionals. Exclusion criteria apply, including seizure history, epilepsy, existing structural brain injuries, and legal blindness.

This press release is directed at audiences in the United States. Nurochek™ by Headsafe is cleared for sale in the United States and New Zealand only. Nurochek™ is not approved, registered, or cleared for sale in Australia, the European Union, or other markets outside the United States at this time.

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