Quorum Launches AI Agent to Turn Company News Into Legislative Outreach

Policy Comms Agent transforms an organizations’ communications into legislative-ready drafts in Quorum Outbox, with human review before every send

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum, the leading AI for government affairs teams, today announced the launch of Policy Comms Agent, a new AI Agent built for government affairs teams. Policy Comms Agent monitors an organization’s press releases, statements, and announcements, then turns each new publication into a legislative-ready outreach draft in Quorum Outbox, ready for review and to send within minutes.The launch marks Quorum’s third AI Agent for government affairs workflows, following the April 29 release of Meeting Prep Agent and CRM Agent . Together, the agents reflect Quorum’s strategy to bring AI into the day-to-day work of public affairs teams in ways that are practical, timely, and grounded in human review.Every public announcement creates an opportunity to shape how policymakers understand an organization’s work. Today, most announcements never reach a staffer. Not because they aren't worth sharing, but because the work of translating a release for a Hill audience, configuring an email, building a recipient list, and routing for approval takes time most teams don't have. The relationship-building moment tied to the organization's own news quietly passes.Policy Comms Agent is designed to help teams act while the moment still matters. Customers can point the Agent at up to five press releases, statements, or announcement pages. The Agent checks those pages multiple times a day and, when new content is published, creates a fully configured draft in Outbox. Each draft is rewritten for a legislative audience, includes smart placeholders for personalization, and is pre-set with the customer’s saved recipient list, from address, subject line, email format, and tone.The Agent handles detection, rewriting, and configuration. A member of the government affairs team reviews and sends every draft. Policy Comms Agent does not send outreach on its own.“Government affairs teams build influence through consistent, relevant engagement with lawmakers and staff,” said Alex Wirth, CEO and co-founder of Quorum. “An organization’s own announcements are natural moments to engage, but too often the outreach is slowed by manual work. Policy Comms Agent uses AI to help teams connect their news with the elected officials who care about it, with human review before every send.”“Press releases should not be the end of the conversation. They should be the start of one with the Hill,” said Quorum’s Chief Marketing Officer Erin Mills. “Policy Comms Agent uses autonomous AI to make day-of legislative outreach realistic for busy teams. The draft is built and configured automatically, while the government affairs team stays in control of review, approval, and send.”Built for the Legislative “So What”Policy Comms Agent does more than summarize an announcement. Each draft removes corporate and media-facing language and leads with what matters to policymakers and staff: jobs secured, supply chain resilience, community impact, workforce development, district relevance, state investment, and other policy-relevant details.Smart placeholders for recipient first name, legislator title, committee, and state allow one draft to scale across a recipient list without losing personalization. Drafts appear in a dedicated agent section of Outbox, separate from manually created drafts. Configured approvers receive an email notification with a direct link to review, edit, approve, and send.Quorum’s Third AI Agent for Government Affairs WorkflowsPolicy Comms Agent follows the launch of two additional Quorum AI agents designed to support core government affairs work.Meeting Prep Agent delivers a tailored, AI-generated briefing before scheduled meetings, giving teams the context they need to engage strategically and confidently.CRM Agent prompts users to log meetings as they conclude and turns notes or dictated summaries into structured interaction records ready for review and submission.Policy Comms Agent monitors company communications and queues legislative-ready outreach drafts in Outbox, with human review before every send.Together, the agents reflect Quorum's strategy to bring practical, timely AI into the day-to-day work of public affairs teams, with human review at every stepPolicy Comms Agent is available beginning (TBD), for eligible Quorum customers with AI-enabled accounts and access to Quorum’s legislative products.About QuorumQuorum is AI for government affairs, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quincy, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits.

Policy Comms Agent

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