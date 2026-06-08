DSS Charges Dorchester County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DSS Office of Communications & External Affairs

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DSS Charges Dorchester County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

June 8, 2026 - On June 5, 2026, Special Agents of the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Dorchester County woman in connection with fraudulently receiving $76,502 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) benefits.

Timesha Danielle Fleming, 34, was charged with the Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps valued $10,000 or more. Fleming was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant is here.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the Department. You can make a report fraud to South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

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