Joe Kaufman Unveils His S.E.A. Plan to Strengthen Security, Expand Prosperity, Lower Costs for South Florida Families

Joe Kaufman for Congress logo Joe Kaufman with Trump Admin Border Czar Tom Homan Joe Kaufman Advocates for School Choice (School Vouchers) with then-Congressman Ron DeSantis

Congressional Candidate Introduces Comprehensive Security, Economic Prosperity, and Affordability Agenda for Florida's 25th District

The American Dream is still worth fighting for. My S.E.A. Plan creates safer communities, stronger families, better jobs, affordable living, and more opportunities for every resident of District 25.” — Joe Kaufman

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Republican congressional candidate Joe Kaufman today announced his S.E.A. Plan — Security, Economic Prosperity, and Affordability — a policy agenda designed to strengthen national security, expand economic opportunity, and lower costs for families while restoring what he calls “the American Dream of upward mobility.”Kaufman said the plan reflects the concerns he hears most often from voters across South Florida, including rising healthcare costs, housing affordability, taxes, education, public safety, and economic stability.“Families are working harder than ever, yet too many feel like they are falling further behind,” Kaufman said. “The S.E.A. Plan is about strengthening our country, expanding economic opportunity, lowering costs, and making it possible for Americans to keep more of what they earn.”STRENGTHENING NATIONAL SECURITYA nationally recognized counter-terrorism expert, Kaufman said America’s economic strength depends upon security at home and abroad.His plan calls for stronger border enforcement, increased support for law enforcement, enhanced protection of critical infrastructure, and a continued focus on combating terrorism and foreign threats.“We don't need the kind of disorder and dysfunction that has hurt communities in other parts of the country such as New York,” Kaufman said. “South Florida families deserve safe neighborhoods, secure borders, and a government that puts the protection of its citizens first.”President Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, praised Kaufman’s qualifications, stating, “Joe brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will make him an invaluable asset in Congress. His dedication to counter-terrorism and border security ensures that he will be a key partner for the Trump Administration in addressing these critical issues.”EXPANDING SOUTH FLORIDA'S ECONOMIC POTENTIALKaufman highlighted the opportunities presented by South Florida’s growing Blue Economy.“Our district sits on one of the most strategically and economically important coastlines in the world,” Kaufman said. “From our world-class ports and maritime vessel construction industries to emerging marine innovation hubs, South Florida has the foundation to become America’s capital of the Blue Economy.”His economic agenda includes strengthening small businesses, supporting entrepreneurs, encouraging business incubators, and fostering partnerships among the private sector, government, and universities to create jobs and attract investment.TAX RELIEF FOR HOMEOWNERS AND FAMILIESA central component of Kaufman’s S.E.A. Plan is support for a federal tax deduction for homeowners’ property insurance premiums.“Property insurance has become one of the largest financial burdens facing Florida families,” Kaufman said. “Businesses and landlords can often deduct insurance expenses. Homeowners should receive similar tax relief from these rising costs.”Kaufman said the proposal would help families save thousands of dollars annually while addressing one of South Florida’s most pressing affordability challenges.He also supports a modest expansion of the Child Tax Credit to help families offset inflation and rising living expenses.MAKING HEALTHCARE CHOICES PERSONAL AGAINAnother key affordability component of Kaufman's S.E.A. Plan focuses on expanding Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and giving families greater control over healthcare spending and decision-making.Kaufman said expanded HSA options can increase flexibility, transparency, and consumer choice while helping lower healthcare costs.For Kaufman, healthcare is also deeply personal.“I was raised by my grandparents and later came to South Florida to care for my grandmother as she battled COPD, a debilitating respiratory disease,” Kaufman said. “I saw firsthand the emotional and financial challenges families face when caring for a loved one.”Kaufman also emphasized his commitment to protecting seniors.“Our seniors earned their benefits,” Kaufman said. “They worked hard, paid into the system, and deserve certainty and security. I will fight to protect Social Security and Medicare while pursuing reforms that lower costs and improve access to care. Just as I stood by my grandmother in her time of need, I will stand by the seniors of District 25.”EXPANDING THE AMERICAN DREAMTo address housing affordability, Kaufman supports the Home Savings Act, legislation that would allow Americans to use 401(k) retirement funds for down payments and closing costs on a first home without federal penalties.The proposal would also allow immediate family members to help loved ones achieve homeownership.“Too many young families can afford a mortgage payment but cannot save enough for a down payment,” Kaufman said. “We should be helping Americans achieve homeownership, not putting obstacles in their way.”Kaufman has described the proposal as “Penalty-Free American Dreaming.”EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE OPPORTUNITYKaufman's S.E.A. Plan also calls for expanding vocational and technical education programs in high schools nationwide.“Not every student will choose a four-year college path, and that’s okay,” Kaufman said. “America needs electricians, mechanics, technicians, builders, and entrepreneurs. Every student should graduate with practical skills that lead directly to opportunity and independence.”Kaufman also supports expanding School Choice nationwide, giving parents greater authority over their children’s education. Kaufman noted that he advocated for School Choice reforms before Florida enacted some of the nation's most expansive educational choice (school voucher) policies.PUTTING DISTRICT 25 FIRSTFlorida’s 25th Congressional District is one of Florida’s highest-contributing districts, sending billions of dollars in federal tax revenue to Washington each year. Kaufman said the district deserves better representation and a greater return on the tax dollars its residents send to the federal government.“For too long, South Florida taxpayers have sent billions to Washington while receiving too little in return. Democrat Jared Moskowitz ranks among the worst of Florida’s congressional delegation when it comes to bringing federal funds back to the communities he serves. Our residents deserve a representative who will fight every day to secure more funding, more opportunities, and a stronger voice for South Florida.”“The American Dream is still worth fighting for,” Kaufman added. “My S.E.A. Plan creates safer communities, stronger families, better jobs, affordable living, and more opportunities for every resident of District 25.”For more information about Joe Kaufman’s campaign and the S.E.A. Plan, visit www.KaufmanForCongress.com Paid for and approved by Joe Kaufman for Congress, Republican, District 25.

Joe Kaufman for Congress - Florida - Republican

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