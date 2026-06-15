Souline Company Expands K-Pop Artist and Korean Celebrity Booking Services Overseas

Souline Company supports overseas brands with K-pop artist booking, Korean celebrity booking, concerts, campaigns, and entertainment projects.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global interest in Korean entertainment has moved well beyond streaming numbers. Brands across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia are increasingly seeking Korean celebrities and K-pop artists for commercial campaigns, brand partnerships, live events, and promotional appearances. For many, the harder question is not who to book — it is how.Souline Company, a Seoul-based entertainment booking and production support company, has launched an English-language overseas service to address exactly that. The service gives international clients a Korea-based point of contact for talent inquiries, availability checks, project briefing, usage rights discussions, schedule coordination, and on-the-ground production support.The company works with overseas brands, advertising agencies, event organizers, and production teams across a range of project types, including concerts, fan meetings, brand campaign appearances, advertising shoots, promotional events, and Korea-based productions. When production support is needed, Souline also coordinates with local photography teams, video production crews, stylists, and hair and makeup artists.“Overseas clients often know the type of Korean talent they want to work with. What gets complicated is everything around it — availability, usage rights, scheduling, and local coordination. Souline Company supports that process from Korea.”— Pyoungchan Kee, Founder, Souline CompanyThe Korean entertainment industry operates through processes and timelines that can be unfamiliar to overseas clients. International brands and agencies approaching talent directly may encounter different contracting norms and limited visibility into scheduling. A Korea-based contact point can help make the process clearer and more manageable for overseas projects.Souline Company’s overseas service is designed to support the early and practical stages of entertainment-related projects. Whether the project involves a brand campaign, a live event, or a Korea-based production, the details that matter — usage rights, scheduling, territory, format, and local logistics — are often where coordination becomes most critical. Souline Company helps overseas clients organize that information clearly before discussions with Korea-based partners begin.Korean entertainment’s commercial reach has grown substantially in recent years. K-pop artists perform for audiences worldwide, while Korean actors and public figures appear regularly in global brand campaigns, fashion projects, beauty promotions, and cultural events. For international brands, that visibility is a genuine opportunity — one that becomes more accessible with clear briefing, reliable local communication, and careful coordination on the ground.Souline Company’s English inquiry page is available at:About Souline CompanySouline Company is a Korea-based entertainment booking and production support company. The company works with overseas brands, agencies, event organizers, and production teams on Korean entertainment talent inquiries, commercial campaigns, concerts, fan meetings, promotional appearances, and local production coordination in Korea.Media ContactSouline CompanySeoul, South KoreaEmail: [booking@souline.co.kr](mailto:booking@souline.co.kr)Website: https://souline.co.kr/en Inquiry Page: https://souline.co.kr/en/korean-celebrity-booking/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.