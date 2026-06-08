Timor-Leste Celebrates National Sea Day and Ocean Week 2026

Fri. 05 of June of 2026, 17:48h

The Government of Timor-Leste is pleased to announce the program for National Ocean Week 2026, encompassing nationwide celebrations promoting ocean conservation, marine education, sustainable development and the Blue Economy. The week-long program will culminate on World Ocean Day, 8 June 2026, and bring together government institutions, schools, civil society, private sector, faith-based organisations, and communities across the country.

The celebrations will begin on 3 June 2026 with the opening of a Blue Economy photography exhibition along the waterfront in front of the Government Palace in Dili, showcasing the importance of the ocean to Timor-Leste’s identity, culture and future prosperity. This activity is organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment.

National Day of the Sea – 5 June 2026

The central celebration will take place in Dili on Friday, 5 June, beginning with the Ocean Parade that runs from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation to Largo Lecidere. Students, youth representatives from various municipalities, government agencies, civil society organisations and community groups will participate in a public demonstration of commitment to ocean stewardship. The Ocean Parade is organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment under the leadership of H.E. Vice-Prime Minister and Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay

Organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ocean Gastronomic Festival 2026 will open at Largo Lecidere and continue throughout the weekend, showcasing the many opportunities the ocean provides to support and improve livelihoods in Timor-Leste, along with entertainment and cultural performances by community groups.

On this special national day, the Blue Economy Website will be officially launched at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, the website offers a new platform for information-sharing, innovation and collaboration in support of Timor-Leste’s sustainable ocean economy.

Schools across the country will also participate in the “Tara Bandu of the Ocean” Ceremony and the Students’ Ecological Oath, encouraging environmental responsibility among young Timorese. This activity is organised by the Ministry of Education.

Community, Tourism and Faith Activities – 6 - 7 June

On 6 June, families and community members will be invited to participate in a Sandcastle Competition and a Turtle Release Activity at Cristo Rei, Dili. This activity is organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment.

On 7 June, activities will include a Thanksgiving Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Dili, recognising the nation’s shared responsibility to protect the marine environment. A Marine Tourism Fair at Timor Plaza will showcase Timor-Leste’s sustainable tourism opportunities, followed by the Blue Economy’s Marine Tourism Fair on the same day at Timor Plaza Dili, featuring entertainment and stalls from stakeholders and local entrepreneurs engaged in the marine tourism sector in Timor-Leste. These activities are also organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment.

Additional Ocean Week activities will take place in Ataúro, Lautém and other municipalities, including beach cleans-up, church services, student quiz competitions and public speaking events focused on marine conservation and sustainability.

World Ocean Day – 8 June 2026

National Sea Day and Ocean Week 2026 will conclude on World Ocean Day 8 June, with an Underwater Clean-Up Activity in Liquiça, organised by Dreamers Dive Academy and private sector partners. The initiative aims to promote marine conservation and encourage active citizen participation in protecting coastal and marine ecosystems.

Nationwide School Program

From 5–8 June, schools across the country will participate in educational activities including the Tara Bandu of the Ocean, Students’ Ecological Oath, Blue Week in Schools, Blue Reading Time, national drawing and painting competitions, educational video competitions, scientific experiments on water and pollution, and the launch of the Jerasaun Azul Timor-Leste competition for secondary school students.

All activities are open to the public and schools, youth, local authorities, civil society, development partners, private sector and the general public, are welcome to participate.

Ocean Week 2026 reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening ocean literacy, promoting sustainable marine resource management, and advancing a resilient Blue Economy for current and future generations.

The Government of Timor-Leste invites all citizens and residents to actively participate in World Ocean Week 2025 to raise awareness, take collective action and celebrate the country's unique marine ecosystems and biodiversity.