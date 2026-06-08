Prime Minister Launches Timor-Leste’s Blue Economy Website

Mon. 08 of June of 2026, 14:55h

The Government of Timor-Leste on June 5th 2026 officially launched the Timor-Leste Blue Economy Website, a new national platform that will serve as the central source of information on the country's ocean, maritime sectors, policies, research and sustainable development initiatives.

The new online platform has been developed to support the implementation of the Government's Policy and Action Plan for the Promotion of a Resilient and Sustainable Blue Economy in Timor-Leste (2025–2035).

Launched by His Excellency Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão during the inaugural National Day of the Sea marked annually on 5 July, the website reflects the IX Government's commitment to building a prosperous future based on the sustainable use of marine resources.

"With the official launch of the Blue Economy Website, we are taking another concrete step towards transforming our marine and maritime wealth into sustainable development for all Timorese people," emphasised Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão in his speech during the launch ceremony.

The website brings together information on Timor-Leste's maritime space and aims to support policymaking, improve public access to information, strengthen cooperation between stakeholders, and promote greater understanding of the country's ocean resources.

The Prime Minister emphasised that while Timor-Leste is blessed with rich marine biodiversity, fisheries, marine tourism potential and other natural resources, sustainable development will depend on their responsible management.

Through sections dedicated to ocean knowledge, marine conservation, sustainable livelihoods and integrated ocean governance, the platform will help promote ocean literacy, support investment planning, encourage research and innovation, and create opportunities for young people, women and coastal communities.

Prime Minister Gusmão also highlighted the importance of ensuring that national ocean policies and actions are communicated effectively to the public.

Prime Minister Gusmão concluded by inviting all stakeholders to work together to ensure that the Blue Economy becomes a driver of inclusive and environmentally sustainable development for current and future generations.

Timor-Leste’s Blue Economy Website can be accessed at – economiaazul.gov.tl