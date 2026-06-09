Nomix Group Announces Activations at Cannes Lions 2026

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The Holding Company for Commerce, Everywhere™ showcases its portfolio across performance media, integrated search, AI-assisted discovery and creator commerce

Buying decisions no longer happen in one place. The conversations we want to have are about what that means for brands, performance buyers and their agencies. Cannes is where all of those people are” — Todd Ulise, chief revenue officer, Nomix Group.

CANNES, FRANCE, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group , a performance commerce holding company, will be active at two locations during Cannes 2026. The team will be present at the LBB & Friends Beach throughout the week and will also join the Martech Record Affiliate & Commerce Happy Hour on June 24 alongside peers from across the performance advertising industry.The Nomix Group team will use the week to discuss how AI, creators, integrated search and performance media are reshaping buying behavior, and how brands and publishers can turn fragmented consumer intent into measurable commerce outcomes.LBB & Friends BeachNomix Group will be on the LBB & Friends Beach from June 22 to 26, hosting scheduled and informal meetings with brand, agency, and publisher leaders. Conversations will focus on how AI, creators, integrated search and performance media are reshaping buying behavior, and how brands and publishers can turn fragmented consumer intent into measurable commerce outcomes.Martech Record Affiliate & Commerce Happy HourOn June 24, 5 to 7 pm, Nomix Group's Shopnomix division will join Martech Record's Affiliate & Commerce Happy Hour at The Dukes Pub, 59 Rue Felix Faure, Cannes. The event brings together affiliate marketing and commerce content professionals from across the industry. Other participants include Great Scott, Traackr, Sovrn, Affilimate, Rakuten Advertising and Shopback. Click here to RSVP."Buying decisions no longer happen in one place. The conversations we want to have at Cannes are about what that means in practice for brand and commerce teams, performance buyers, and the agencies advising them, said Todd Ulise, chief revenue officer, Nomix Group. Cannes is one of the few places where all of those people are in the same room.”Six executives will represent Nomix Group on the Croisette: Todd Ulise (Chief Revenue Officer), Tony Winders (Chief Marketing Officer), Mark Grimshaw (EVP Partnerships), Ben Tatton-Brown (SVP Agency Partnerships), Niko Spitzy (CEO, Pronomix), and Miram Ebrahim (VP Brand and Agency Partnerships).Nomix Group's portfolio spans five divisions: Shopnomix, Appnomix, Pronomix, Fanomix, and Creatornomix. Together they operate across performance media, mobile commerce, programmatic, creator ecosystems and social commerce. Collectively, the portfolio supported more than $4 billion in gross merchandise value for merchant partners in 2025.Additional inquiries and meeting requests can be directed to tony.winders@nomix.group or at https://nomix.marketing/cannes-lions-2026 About Nomix GroupNomix Group is a performance commerce holding company building Commerce, Everywhere™ solutions for brands and publishers. The group's portfolio includes Shopnomix, Appnomix, Pronomix, Fanomix, and Creatornomix. Across these divisions, Nomix Group helps partners find demand earlier, convert it, and measure the outcomes across apps, creators, integrated search, AI surfaces, and performance media. For more information, visit nomix.group.

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