SAENZ-GARCIA LAW PLLC. SIGNS NEW LEASE WITH BOXER PROPERTY FOR 6,437.00 SQ FT AT 4200 SOUTH FWY, FORT WORTH

Boxer Property is proud to announce that Saenz-Garcia Law, PLLC. has signed a new lease of 6,437 square feet of office space at 4200 South Fwy, Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is proud to announce that Saenz-Garcia Law, PLLC. has signed a new lease of 6,437 square feet of office space at 4200 South Fwy which is part of the La Gran Plaza Mall complex, located in Fort Worth. The tenant was represented by Nathan Rylander of Reserve Cap Partners, while Boxer Property was represented by Jennifer Gaona of Boxer Property. The lease was negotiated by Boxer’s leasing agent Freddy Carrillo."We are excited to continue growing our firm in a space that supports both our team and our clients," said Saenz. "Our leasing experience with Boxer Property was professional from start to finish. Their team was responsive and accommodating, helping us find a space that perfectly fits our needs.”About Saenz-Garcia Law PLLC.Saenz-Garcia Law PLLC. is an immigration law firm based in Irving, Texas. The firm processes visa petitions and provides deportation defense services, including assistance with bond redetermination issues (fianzas). Their focus is on helping individuals seeking asylum, victims of violent crimes or severe mistreatment through VAWA and U Visas, and families pursuing legal residency and immigration solutions. The firm is dedicated to reuniting families and helping clients obtain legal status in the United States.4200 South Fwy Mall– A Premier Office Space in Fort WorthLa Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is a super-regional shopping and entertainment destination in Fort Worth, Texas, located at Seminary Drive and I-35W. The center attracts over 6 million visitors annually and features more than 330 stores, including national and local retailers.The property includes a 125,000 sq. ft. Mercado with over 140 independent retailers, as well as a mix of dining, shopping, and entertainment options anchored by Fiesta Mart, TX America Cinemas, and a diverse food court.Known for its high traffic and strong community presence, La Gran Plaza offers flexible space options for businesses of all sizes in a vibrant, bicultural market.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

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