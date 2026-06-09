Palmetto InnovaSphere Partners with Main Street Labs to Accelerate Greenville’s Life Sciences Community

Main Street Labs main entrance, Greenville, SC

Palmetto InnovaSphere partners with Main Street Labs

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto InnovaSphere and Main Street Labs (MSL) today announced a strategic partnership focused on supporting the growth of emerging biotech and life science companies in downtown Greenville. Developed by Hughes Development, Main Street Labs is designed to provide flexible laboratory and office space alongside shared infrastructure for early-stage and growing companies.Through the partnership, InnovaSphere will serve as the strategic programming and operational partner for MSL. A key component is the development of shared laboratory infrastructure, enabling multiple companies to access critical equipment and services without significant upfront capital investment. This approach lowers barriers for startups, supports a broader range of companies, and strengthens collaboration within the facility.“As Greenville continues to build momentum in the life sciences industry, Main Street Labs represents an important step in expanding access to the infrastructure early-stage companies need to scale,” said Lillia Holmes, Palmetto InnovaSphere COO. “We’re excited to partner with Hughes Development to help create an environment where companies can operate, connect, and advance their work within the region.”As part of the collaboration, InnovaSphere will:• Support tenant recruitment and onboarding• Develop strategic programming and industry connections• Manage shared laboratory operations and equipment access• Drive engagement and connectivity within the facility• Support tenant growth and visibility“Main Street Labs is about creating opportunity, not just space,” said Bob Hughes. “InnovaSphere brings the expertise and network to activate the facility and support tenant success.”The partnership reflects a shared effort to strengthen Greenville’s growing life sciences landscape by aligning infrastructure, programming, and operational support around the needs of emerging companies.About Palmetto InnovaSpherePalmetto InnovaSphere is a South Carolina-based nonprofit focused on supporting life science innovation and entrepreneurship through operational support, partnerships, and ecosystem engagement. For more information, visit innovaspheresc.org.About Main Street LabsMain Street Labs is a life sciences facility located in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, developed by Hughes Development to support early-stage biotech and life science companies. For more information, visit mainstreetlabs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.